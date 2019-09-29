As far as moral victories go, UA got a big one

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Cynics won't see it this way, but Saturday was a huge moral victory for the University of Arkansas.

It has been almost two years since the Razorbacks won an SEC game -- and eight years since they beat the Texas A&M Aggies -- so to have a legitimate chance to win the game can provide the fans real hope.

The Razorbacks even led during the second half.

They played Texas A&M off its feet before coming up short deep in Aggies' territory in the 31-27 loss at AT&T Stadium.

Ben Hicks took over at quarterback for Nick Starkel after he was injured while making a tackle after throwing an interception. Although both quarterbacks looked good, Hicks managed to get the Hogs back in the game.

In the past few years, it has seemed all of the Razorbacks' luck against the Aggies was bad. Three times in the previous six meetings, the Hogs lost games in overtime that they should have won.

On Saturday, they got a little luck.

It started when senior linebacker De'Jon Harris scooped and scored from 6 yards on a fumble recovery to stem a potential blowout and cut the Hogs' deficit to 14-10 with 5:30 to play in the first half.

After holding the Aggies, the Hogs got a 32-yard punt return from Treylon Burks. On Hicks' first possession Saturday, the Razorbacks drove 41 yards on four plays. Hicks passed for 13 yards to Mike Woods for a 17-14 lead.

That lasted 1:47 as A&M drove 75 yards in 11 plays to regain the lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Mond to Quartney Davis.

At that point, the Hogs could have fallen apart. They have in the past, especially against the Aggies, but they came out of halftime with newfound confidence.

The defense held the Aggies scoreless in the third quarter, and the Hogs regained the lead on Devwah Whaley's 11-yard touchdown run.

The Aggies caught a break when they turned a short punt into great field position with a return, and they scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

That could have demoralized the Razorbacks -- it probably would have last season -- but Hicks answered by driving the Hogs to the Aggies' 22, and Connor Limpert added his second field goal to cut the deficit to 28-27 with 8:46 to play.

Senior Jamario Bell would end the Aggies next drive with a 7-yard sack that forced them to settle for a 50-yard field goal with 3:52 to play.

Hicks survived the Aggies' pressure on the final drive to get the Hogs to the A&M 24, but on first down Justin Madubuike blew through his blocker, wrapped Hicks up and threw him to the ground.

It could have been -- and probably should have been -- a roughing-the-quarterback penalty, but it was a 7-yard loss.

After an incompletion, the Hogs were hit with a false start for their eighth penalty. Facing third and 22, Hicks scrambled for 17. Without the false start, it would have been a first down.

A&M brought the heat on fourth down, and Hicks threw incomplete to end the Hogs' chances.

The Hogs had more yards on the ground and through the air than the Aggies, and they picked up a couple more first downs. That's solid improvement from a week ago when they lost to San Jose State, which lost to Air Force on Friday night 41-24.

The defense that gave up more than 500 yards to the Spartans held the Aggies to 340 yards.

The Razorbacks now have two quarterbacks who can move the team.

With the bye week coming up, they won't be licking their wounds. Instead, the Razorbacks will look to improve.

It was just a moral victory, but it was needed and earned.

