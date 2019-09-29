Auburn starts fast, wins in a rout

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) was 16-of-21 passing for 335 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the No. 7 Tigers to a 56-23 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. -- After its defense led the way through the first four weeks, Auburn made a statement on the other side of the ball Saturday night.

Seth Williams had 8 receptions for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns, JaTarvious Whitlow ran for three scores and Bo Nix had his best game in an Auburn uniform in the No. 7 Tigers' 56-23 victory over Mississippi State in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) started fast, scoring three touchdowns on its first eight plays from scrimmage. It was aided by five Miss State penalties and a fumbled kickoff in the first five minutes that resulted in short fields.

Whitlow galloped for a 30-yard score on Auburn's first play. After the Tigers stifled Tommy Stevens and the Miss State offense for minus-22 yards on their first two possessions, Nix and receiver Anthony Schwartz added red-zone rushing touchdowns for a 21-0 lead.

"To come out and spot them 21 before the band even gets in their seats, you don't give yourself a chance," Bulldogs Coach Joe Moorhead said.

Save for a lost fumble by Williams with 4:30 left in the second quarter, Auburn scored a touchdown on every possession in the first half. Whitlow found the end zone on a pair of 3-yard runs in the second quarter, and Nix dropped a 39-yard pass over Williams' shoulder for the score with 12 seconds until halftime.

Auburn's 42 first-half points marked its most in an SEC half since scoring the same against Vanderbilt in 1990.

Nix led Auburn down the field out of the locker room, too, capping a four-play, 75-yard drive with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Williams.

The Tigers' first punt came with 5:29 remaining in the third quarter.

"We're back to being an Auburn offense," Williams said. "This is what Auburn is about -- fast-paced and scoring touchdowns. That's what (Gus) Malzahn likes to do, so that's what we're doing."

The true freshman Nix emphatically set a season high for passing yards with 335, while Williams' 161 receiving yards are the most by an Auburn player since Sammie Coates had 206 yards against Alabama in 2014.

The senior Penn State transfer Stevens earned the nod at quarterback for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1), but true freshman Garrett Shrader took over in the first quarter after Stevens sustained an injury on a big hit. Shrader instantly catalyzed the Bulldog offense on its first scoring drive of the night.

Malzahn said postgame he prepared his team to see both quarterbacks.

Bulldogs tailback Kylin Hill, who entered the contest leading the SEC in rushing, was held to 45 yards on 17 carries.

Shrader finished 12-of-23 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and led the team in rushing with 89 yards. He added a rushing touchdown with 50 seconds remaining.

NO. 2 ALABAMA 59,

MISSISSIPPI 31

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for five touchdown passes and a few school records in Alabama's victory over Mississippi.

The Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0) actually trailed for the first time this season before flexing its muscles against the 371/2-point underdogs. The Rebels (2-3, 1-1) couldn't even slow down Smith, who sometimes gets overshadowed in a loaded receiving group.

Smith had 11 catches for school records of 274 yards and 5 TDs, all by early in the third quarter. He had 221 yards by halftime, and added a 27-yard score to punctuate the biggest game of any Tide receiver.

Tagovailoa passed for a school-record six touchdowns and rushed for a seventh. He had matched the record of five TD passes in two consecutive games but finally eclipsed it in the fourth quarter. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 418 yards.

NO. 9 FLORIDA 38,

TOWSON 0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Kyle Trask threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping No. 9 Florida (5-0) beat lower-division Towson (3-2) and extend its winning streak to nine.

Trask set a school record in the process. The junior making his second collegiate start completed 15 consecutive passes to open the game, giving him 18 consecutive completions and breaking Chris Leak's mark (17) set against Wyoming in 2005.

Trask's hot streak ended with an incompletion to Jacob Copeland early in the third quarter. He responded with a perfect throw to Kyle Pitts in the corner of the end zone for his second TD pass of the afternoon.

Trask finished 18-of-20 passing for 188 yards, giving way to Emory Jones in the fourth quarter. Trask showed progress by not having any turnovers. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in his first start against Tennessee.

VANDERBILT 24,

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ke'Shawn Vaughn rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown, Riley Neal threw for 189 yards and a touchdown and Vanderbilt defeated Northern Illinois.

The victory was the first of the season for the Commodores (1-3), who dropped their first three games, two of which came against No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU.

After winning its season opening game, Northern Illinois (1-3) has dropped three in a row, all against Power 5 teams.

Vanderbilt's Keyon Brooks and Vaughn scored rushing touchdowns on the first two Vanderbilt drives of the game.

SOUTH CAROLINA 24,

KENTUCKY 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster each rushed for more than 100 yards and South Carolina snapped a five-game series losing streak to Kentucky.

The Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2) also ended a run of six consecutive losses to Power Five opponents against the Wildcats (2-3, 0-3). All week, South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp emphasized an improved running attack: Dowdle and Clemson grad transfer Feaster made sure it happened.

Dowdle ran for 102 yards and a 30-yard touchdown.

Feaster gave South Carolina a second 100-yard rusher with 107 yards (67 in the final quarter) and touchdown runs of 2 and 19 yards.

The Gamecocks defense did the rest, pressuring Kentucky quarterback Sawyer Smith throughout and giving up just 111 yards total the first three quarters. The Wildcats broke up a shutout on Chris Rodriguez's 2-yard scoring run with 2:32 left in the game.

Sports on 09/29/2019