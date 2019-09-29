Beebe festival renamed for blackbird event

BEEBE — The odd occurrence in Beebe that happened on New Year’s Eve in 2010 — when thousands of blackbirds mysteriously dropped from the sky — and to a lesser degree the next year — makes for a fun festival theme.

That’s what Mindi Rice, executive director of the Beebe Chamber of Commerce, and the board of directors decided.

The Beebe Fall Festival has been renamed the Fallin’ Blackbird Festival. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Main Street downtown.

The idea started with the Fallin’ Blackbird 5K, introduced last year during the fall festival. “We didn’t get any negative feedback on it,” Rice said. “Because the 5K went over so well, we decided to name the festival the Fallin’ Blackbird and make it the same theme [as the race].”

Check-in for the race will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Beebe Chamber of Commerce, 102 N. Main St. A 1-mile Fun Run for kids will start at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 9 a.m. The route for this year’s race is certified, and runners will be able to use the race as a qualifier.

“We had over 250 [runners] last year,” Rice said. “I’m not sure how many we’ll end up with this year, but I’d venture to say about the same, if not a little bit more.”

The race medal has a unique design, which is different than last year’s, she said.

Jeff Johnson, co-owner of Hidden Willow Grooming in Beebe, won the art contest.

“He did an awesome job,” Rice said.

The design is a blackbird, flying downward, with X’s on its eyes and a race number on its back.

Registration is available at beebechamberofcommerce.com, and updates will be posted on the chamber’s social-media pages.

Rice wasn’t living in Beebe when the phenomenon made national news.

Camille Stout, the board president, was.

“It was New Year’s [Day] 2011 and again in 2012. There were thousands [of blackbirds] that fell. It was insane,” she said. “I live in the city. We had them in our neighborhood. They were everywhere, on our vehicles, everywhere. They had to bring in [hazardous materials teams]. … It wasn’t pleasant.

“I didn’t know till we woke up. People were scared — was it a bacteria, a chemical, viruses? That was even scarier when it occurred again. There were not as many that second time around; there were thousands the first time.”

According to a 2012 article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, about 5,000 dead red-winged blackbirds were found in 2011, and 400 in 2012. The birds had sustained trauma, and officials decided that fireworks scared the birds out of their roosts the first time. The next year, authorities said, they found that fireworks were shot directly into the birds’ roost.

Instead of getting their feathers ruffled, leaders in Beebe decided to have a lighthearted attitude about the event and put a positive spin on it.

“We had a bird show at the end [of the festival] last year. The children enjoyed it — we had parakeets, Raptor Rehab’s birds of prey,” Stout said.

The grand finale this year will again be a live bird show, featuring Rodney Paul of Raptor Rehab of central Arkansas.

Entertainment on the Main Stage will include the Chris Baker Blues Band, Zach Probus and Joshua Dorgan. Impact Martial Arts and Studio 360 Dance will also present performances.

Food trucks and arts and crafts vendors will be available, too, according to a chamber press release.

Stout said the turnout for last year’s 5K and fall festival was great.

“People dress up for the race. That was the best part, seeing different people in the community dress up,” Stout said.

The hope is that people will flock to the event.

“We’re looking for food vendors, crafters … everyone to come out and have a great time.”

