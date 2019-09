The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data is not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 311 E. Eighth St., residential, Maverick Russell, 8 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019, property valued at $121.

• 913 McMath Ave., commercial, Nathan McGhee, 12:15 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1515 College St., residential, Angela Plant, 12:57 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019, property value unknown.

72204

• 1623 Caulden Ave., residential, Manuel Lorenzana, 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 4401 W. 18th St., residential, Jasmine Hill, 7 a.m. Sept. 19, 2019, property valued at $1,001.

• 5002 W. 30th St., residential, Alfredo Gomez, 8 a.m. Sept. 19, 2019, property valued at $2,500.

• 3613 Boyd St., residential, Felicia Moore, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 19, 2019, property valued at $400.

• 9000 W. 36th St., residential, Luiz Lopez, 1 a.m. Sept. 20, 2019, property valued at $30,000.

• 2620 Adams St., residential, unknown, 10:39 p.m. Sept. 20, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8300 W. 41st St., residential, Laquicha Matlock, midnight, Sept. 22, 2019, property valued at $71.

• 9600 W. 36th St., residential, Teman Hobbs, 3:28 a.m. Sept. 22, 2019, property value unknown.

• 2902 Tatum St., residential, Michelle Hayes, 5:30 a.m. Sept. 23, 2019, property valued at $1,625.

• 3108 W. 14th St., residential, Dahya Culverson, 6:15 a.m. Sept. 23, 2019, property valued at $2,260.

• 9210 Tall Timber Blvd., residential, Frazier McFadden, noon Sept. 23, 2019, property valued at $1,101.

• 1701 Westpark Drive, residential, Lakshman Siruvela, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019, property valued at $2,650.

• 6207 Northmoor Drive, residential, Tara Cooper, 5:15 a.m. Sept. 24, 2019, property valued at $500.

72205

• 1715 Glenda Drive, residential, Nora Flores, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 22, 2019, property valued at $51.

• 509 S. Hughes St., residential, Lakeda Ward, 8 a.m. Sept. 23, 2019, property valued at $500.

72206

• 9 Blue Rock Place, residential, Jack Watada, 6 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, property valued at $501.

• 2408 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, commercial, Reuben Harris, 4:40 a.m. Sept. 24, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1900 W. 29th St., residential, Marcus Hale, 12:22 a.m. Sept. 26, 2019, property valued at $180.

72209

• 8701 Interstate 30, residential, Eric Mays, midnight Sept. 18, 2019, property valued at $582.

• 9218 Chicot Road, commercial, Beverly Palmer, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 20, 2019, property valued at $3,001.

• 33 Harrow Drive, residential, Dacola Coleman, 11:07 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, property valued at $301.

• 5604 Carlyle Drive, residential, Kaye Johnson, 12:15 p.m. Sept. 21, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7219 Fairfield Drive, residential, Kimbro Arnold, 2:39 p.m. Sept. 22, 2019, property valued at $63.

• 3 Dellwood Circle, residential, Breashia Beloch, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9706 Southwest Drive, residential, Celeste Garcia, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 25, 2019, property valued at $500.

72103

• 8425 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, residential, 1 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, property valued at $501.

72223

• 4710 Sam Peck Road, residential, Jala Porter, 8:25 p.m. Sept. 25, 2019, property valued at $3,350.

72227

• 1812 Sanford Drive, residential, Cree Jones, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1812 Reservoir Road, residential, Jason Johnson, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23, 2019, property valued at $5,316.

• 2000 Reservoir Road, residential, Jacquelyn Springs, 6 a.m. Sept. 25, 2019, property valued at $500.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1201 Park Ave., residential, Claudette Parker, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 2019, property valued at $660.

• 2023 E. Washington Ave., residential, Latoria Brown, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 2019, property valued at $354.

72116

• 4229 McCain Blvd., commercial, Best Buy, 5:11 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019, property valued at $22,247.

