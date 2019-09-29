Couple's commitment shines for 15th annual Shrimp Boil

Camille Cashion was born and raised in Little Rock. She earned a degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, came back to Little Rock for law school, graduated and dated and married Scott, her husband.

But, they both wondered -- "What are we missing?" The answer was church.

"I hate to sound like old fogies, but that's what's really what was missing."

They decided to become members at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church. "It was like instant family, which was really nice."

The couple have been at Saint Mark's for four years and this year are serving as co-chairs of the annual Shrimp Boil on Saturday at the church.

Money raised from the event benefits St. Francis House, a nonprofit organization connected with the Arkansas Episcopal Diocese.

"They service mostly veterans. But lately they've been doing outreach to other needy persons," Camille Cashion says. "So, if someone is short on a light bill or medication, and they come to one of our churches for help, we usually refer them to St. Francis House because they have all the services there including a social work component that sometimes our pastors don't have."

Cashion explains this is her favorite fundraiser because her father and brother are veterans. Her father and brother have supportive families. "I've always wondered what if they didn't? Where would they end up?"

When Cashion worked downtown and would see homeless veterans she realized what she was seeing could have happened to her family if they didn't have a safety net. As a church, Saint Mark's tries to be that safety net for people who don't have family or roots in Little Rock, she says.

"We try to give them some assets," she says about the veterans. "And St. Francis House does a great job with what we as a church can't do. They really help a group of people that need that specialized support."

This is the 15th year for the Shrimp Boil. "We've raised $216,000 for them over that 15-year period," Cashion says. "Just with this event."

"I didn't realize how big the event was till I started volunteering with it," she explains. The other thing that's really important, she says, is the volunteers are not just people from the church. Students from local high schools that require service hours also provide much-needed help.

"It takes at least 200 volunteers to make this work." The students volunteer in a variety of ways. "They are running. They run the trash. They run all the food out. All that is done by high school students trying to get their community service hours for schools with those programs, or Boy Scouts or other organizations that require hours. We also have people who are serviced by St. Francis House come out and help clean up afterwards."

It's a family event for the Cashions. Their 7-year-old daughter also volunteers. "I can't wait 'til she's old enough to volunteer officially. But she fills salt shakers, and she will do every little thing you put her to. She stays just as busy as we do."

Church members form the cooking crew. "Most people on the crew have done it for all 15 years. Once you find a job that you like," she says about volunteering for the event, "it becomes a fun thing more than a chore."

The event fills the church hall and the grounds outside. There will be music by Dave Miller and Rocktown Revival, cash bars and, of course, food. The traditional shrimp boil includes sausages, corn and potatoes. Hot dog plates are available for children who don't want shrimp.

"It's a lot of fun. Food events are becoming more popular, so, for foodies, I think it's something they should check out. It's really good food and a considerable amount of food. You definitely get your money's worth. I don't think anyone ever leaves hungry."

The Shrimp Boil is 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1000 North Mississippi St. A drive through lane for to-go plates is available from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children and can be bought at the church office or at the church's event site on eventbrite.com. Email shrimpboil@st-marks.com for more information.

Those attending Saint Mark's Episcopal Church's annual Shrimp Boil on Saturday won't leave hungry, says Camille Cashion, co-chair of the event. Diners will receive a generous helping of shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. Cookies will also be for sale, all benefiting St. Francis House.

