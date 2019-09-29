Event encourages literacy in Garland County

The main goal of the fourth annual Garland County Reads event is to remind young readers and their parents of the importance of literacy, not only at school, but at home as well. Through a collaboration of the county’s schools, the annual event serves as an encouragement to students, parents and teachers.

“The event is important to Garland County because it is an opportunity to not only celebrate literacy and the overall importance of reading and reading skills, but it lets our students know that the entire area is behind them and their educational journey,” said Adriane Barnes, communications and public relations coordinator for the Hot Springs School District. “Kids know, without a doubt, at events like these that their education and their growth are top priorities for leaders, individuals and businesses in a community.

“Children must be reminded that they matter and that their education matters to adults in their personal lives, and to their surrounding community and support group.”

The kickoff event is set for 5-7 p.m.

Oct. 8 at the Hot Springs Farmers & Artisans Market, 121 Orange St. in downtown Hot Springs.

Garland County Reads is an annual effort by participating schools to collaborate in the reading of one book to kindergartners through sixth-graders in the district, Barnes said. The book selected this year is Because of Winn-Dixie, by Kate DiCamillo.

“It tells the tale of an inseparable bond between a girl and her beloved dog. The pair and their friendship unite the townspeople and help her own troubled relationship with her father,” Barnes said.

“Elementary families from participating public schools read the same children’s book at the same time, making reading a hot topic of discussion throughout the community,” she said.

Last year’s book was Unusual Chickens for the Exceptional Poultry Farmer, by Kelly Jones. Barnes said the Garland County Reads Committee works hard to choose a book that is an appropriate reading level for multiple grades, appropriate in content and relevant to timely challenges and trends for elementary students.

Barnes said that at Garland County Reads, which is free, “students and families can visit booths and play games sponsored by various community and literacy organizations.”

“The first chapter of Because of Winn Dixie will then be read by various community and school leaders and state partners in education,” she said. “Each year, this event has drawn over 1,200, and we are expecting the same level of engagement and excitement this year.”

Following the event, students are then encouraged to read a chapter of the book with their parents, caregivers or siblings at home. While at school, Barnes said, children will be involved in activities ranging from discussions to project-based lessons about the book.

The Hot Springs School District began the effort in 2016 as a way to improve literacy levels by way of community engagement, as well as partnership with other educational institutions in the area. Other Garland County school districts involved include Cutter Morning Star, Fountain Lake, Jessieville, Hot Springs Lakeside and Mountain Pine.

“The success and continued response from the community have been overwhelming, and so inspiring to our kids and to our educators,” Barnes said. “This event is one of those moments when students look around and can say, ‘People care about me and what I’m learning,’ and educators can look around and say, ‘What I do really does matter. It makes a difference, and my community cares about what I do and wants to help, too.’”

Heather Hughes, the library media specialist for Cutter Morning Star Elementary School, has represented her district at the event for the past four years by attending the meetings, organizing the booths and helping solicit donations and volunteers.

“This communitywide event is so key to our students’ literacy success in many ways,” Hughes said. “First and most importantly, it provides an experience of building a culture of reading that aligns with our R.I.S.E. (Reading Initiative for Student Excellence) initiative goal.

“While doing this, it is also building time for parents to read with their kids — we all know about the research done about reading with your children. However, this event also does something that we do not always see — it allows school districts to lay aside their rivalries and come together for a cause, which is building lifelong readers.”

The Arkansas Department of Education R.I.S.E. program encourages a culture of reading by coordinating reading campaigns with community partners, parents and teachers to establish the importance of reading in homes, schools and communities.

“In short, we are celebrating the educational growth of our kids at the local, regional and state level with this effort,” Barnes said.

The collaboration is unique because it includes the majority of the school districts in the county, Barnes said.

“We have seven wonderful public schools and several private schools,” she said. “This event brings the majority of the public schools together and reminds students that we are all on the same team when it comes to making sure they receive the very best education available.”

Melissa Spears, superintendent for the Jessieville School District, said she participated in the event last year as a reader and enjoyed the experience.

“Being able to sit and read aloud to a group of students and parents was amazing,” Spears said. “I am an avid reader and hope this event encourages students to find joy in reading for the rest of their lives.”

She said the Jessieville School District has participated in Garland County Reads since the beginning.

“One of the great things about this program is that most of the schools in the county are participating, and elementary schools across Garland County are reading the same book at the same time, regardless of the school they attend,” Spears said. “This event reinforces to students, parents and the community the importance of reading.”

She said the majority of costs for the event are covered by several community partners and sponsors.

“First Security Bank always graciously covers a majority of the food costs,” Barnes said. “City services generously help with cleanup. Hot Springs School District student groups, including our Beta Clubs, help to serve food.

“HSSD maintenance crews also set up and tear down tables. Volunteers from all our school districts help booths to set up and tear down.”

She said community partners include Hot Springs businesses, churches and private individuals who donate to HSSD to help cover costs for renting the Farmers Market, providing activities such as bouncy houses and the DJ and music.

Hughes said Garland County is attracting attention throughout the state for this collaborated effort of celebrating literacy.

“For example, my sister-in-law, who is the library media specialist at Fountain Lake Middle School, and I were asked to lead a session about this event this summer at [the University of Central Arkansas’] Media and Literacy conference,” she said. “Our session was well attended, and we had many questions about the logistics and process.

“It would be great to see other counties follow this and have Arkansas recognized nationally as a leader in literacy.”

