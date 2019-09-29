Guns-on-campus repeal in the works, activist says at Little Flock picnic

LITTLE FLOCK -- An initiated act to let state colleges and universities decide whether to allow concealed carry firearms on campus is likely to be on the 2020 ballot, an organizer of several successful ballot initiatives told a crowd of about 150 people Saturday.

"People are polling over it, and if those polls show what we expect, then there will be a guns-on-campus initiated act to return local control to each college and university," said David Couch of Little Rock. He spoke Saturday at the Little Flock picnic, an annual fundraiser and rally of the Democratic Party of Benton County.

Couch led the successful initiated campaigns for a medical marijuana legalization amendment in 2016 and a 2018 act raising the state minimum wage.

Act 562 of 2017 allows gun owners with the proper permits and extra training to carry concealed handguns onto state-run college campuses and into the state Capitol and other public buildings. Before Act 562, state colleges decided their own gun policies. None allowed guns on campus at that time. The final version of Act 562 passed 71-18 in the House.

Guns-rights advocate Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Berryville, said he was disappointed that Couch would attempt to repeal or overturn the law but expects to be pleased by the results of such election.

"I'm confident that Arkansans support gun rights," Ballinger said after Couch's announcement. "If he wants to put an issue on the ballot that will get my base turned out to vote for Republicans while upholding their Second Amendment rights, that's fine with me." The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution grants the right to bear arms.

In other news at the picnic, Air Force veteran Nick Jones, 38, of Centerton announced that he would run as a Dem ocrat for the state House seat held by Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville. Douglas isn't running for re-election. Three Republicans have announced bids to replace Douglas: Scott Richardson, Delia Haak and Jorge Becker. No other Democrats but Jones have announced so far.

District 91 stretches from the western tip of Rogers to the Oklahoma border. It includes Gentry along with almost all of Highfill and Centerton, plus much of Cave Springs and parts of Bentonville.

Jones is a substance-abuse counselor at Ozark Guidance. Jones praised Douglas while addressing the crowd: "He has a level head and clear values. I want to continue that."

The Republican primary is set for March 3. The candidate filing period for partisan offices begins at noon Nov. 4 and ends at noon Nov. 12. The general election is Nov. 3, 2020. State House members serve two-year terms and receive annual salaries of $39,400.

Celeste Williams, the only Democrat running for the U.S. Senate so far, is challenging U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers. Both spoke at the event. Williams appealed to the crowd's patriotism.

"Every single one of my uncles and my dad signed up to serve their country in Vietnam," Williams said. "They put their country first." U.S. President Donald Trump did not when he reached out to his counterpart in the Ukraine to investigate a political rival, she said. Unflinching investigation of the president's conduct is not a partisan issue but a patriotic one, she said.

The president recently released a summary of his July 25 telephone call with the Ukrainian. Womack has called the president's reference to a Democratic rival "reasonable."

Photo by Flip Putthoff

Celeste Williams (right), Democratic congressional candidate, talks Saturday with voters at the annual Little Flock Picnic.

Metro on 09/29/2019