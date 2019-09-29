Maddon always true to himself, Cubs

ST. LOUIS -- One thing we can all agree on: Joe Maddon is never at a loss for words.

From his shot-and-a-beer introductory news conference at the Cubby Bear in November 2014 to what could be the final game of his Cubs tenure this afternoon at Busch Stadium, Maddon will have spent more than 25,000 hours dispensing his wit and wisdom to the Chicago media on a variety of topics, from baseball to bicycling, Twitter to TV sitcoms, from Hazleton, Pa., to hair dye.

He was the undisputed king of the non sequitur, dropping a Ralph Kramden reference or a favorite line from The Office into his twice-a-day press gatherings, making them seem more like an episode of The View than a question-and-answer session about a baseball game.

That didn't make Maddon a great manager, though he's one of the best in the business. But it did make him a great salesman.

Part of Maddon's job was to sell Cubs baseball to the masses for the team's owners to increase their profits. And other than Harry Caray and Ernie Banks, no one enjoyed selling the Cubs more than Maddon.

If Maddon is gone, as most expect, Chicago will lose a unique voice.

This city embraces its rebels, nonconformists and nut jobs, whether it's a Jim McMahon, John Belushi or Dennis Rodman. If you can do your job at a high level and make us laugh at the same time, you're good for life.

Baseball, after all, really is just another form of entertainment, like Netflix or Lollapalooza. And above all else, Maddon is an entertainer.

He coined T-shirt-ready slogans such as "Try Not to Suck" and frequently invented his own words -- "Karkovice'd," "Garfunkel'd" and "Meat Loaf'd." Even late Friday night, with the clock on his Cubs contract ticking down and his team having snapped a mind-blowing, season-defining nine-game losing streak with an 8-2 victory against the Cardinals, Maddon began his postgame news conference by playing a clip from Seinfeld on his laptop to riff off a Robel Garcia home run.

It was so absurd that some of us thought Maddon had lost his marbles before realizing he had no more marbles to lose.

We've been blessed in Chicago the last couple of decades with some of the more engaging, headstrong and quotable managers and coaches in the nation, including Mike Ditka, Phil Jackson, Ozzie Guillen, Dusty Baker, Lou Piniella and Maddon.

They said what they wanted, and if you didn't like it, well, it must suck to be you.

On Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Maddon inadvertently created a stir in Wisconsin by saying he would sit some of his key players -- Anthony Rizzo, Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks and others -- for the final series in St. Louis. He knew the decision would upset the Brewers, who are battling the Cardinals for the National League Central Division title.

"Of course they're going to bitch," he said. "But quite frankly, there are certain things I really don't give a [expletive] about, and that would be one of them."

Perhaps other managers in Maddon's position would do the same, but few would admit it, and certainly not with as much gusto.

With the end apparently near, Maddon is absorbing body blows from national pundits who parachute into the Cubs clubhouse a few times a year and pretend to know its pulse. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote that Maddon should've been let go last year after they lost the wild-card game, harrumphing that "a few ugly days might have spared the Cubs from an ugly season."

Team President Theo Epstein and General Manager Jed Hoyer barely were mentioned as accessories to the Cubs' collapse. Apparently it was Maddon's "laissez-faire approach" that sank the season, even as it worked for four consecutive postseason appearances and a World Series title.

Maddon bears much of the blame for 2019. But Epstein's personnel decisions, the lack of clutch hitting, poor baserunning and not having an effective closer were far bigger factors.

So believe what you want about Maddon. He's a baseball savant to some and a self-promoting fraud to others.

Just remember what things were like on the North Side before Maddon arrived at the Cubby Bear, when the Cubs tried not to suck but usually did.

Photo by AP

Joe Maddon

Sports on 09/29/2019