Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Schiff; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Giuliani; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- White House senior adviser Stephen Miller; Jeffries. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 09/29/2019