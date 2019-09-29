Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Drivetime Mahatma Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

News shows

Today at 2:50 a.m. | Updated September 29, 2019 at 2:50 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Schiff; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Giuliani; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Terri Sewell, D-Ala. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- White House senior adviser Stephen Miller; Jeffries. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 09/29/2019

Print Headline: News shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT