NFL capsules

Patriots at Bills

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Patriots by 7

SERIES -- Patriots lead 74-43-1; Patriots beat Bills 24-12, Dec. 23, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. BILLS (RK)

(20) 97.0 RUSH 151.3 (5)

(2) 311.3 PASS 240.0 (19)

(5) 408.3 YARDS 391.3 (8)

(2) 35.3 POINTS 22.0 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. BILLS (RK)

(1) 36.7.5 RUSH 87.7 (8)

(1) 162.3 PASS 212.0 (9)

(1) 199.0 YARDS 299.7 (5)

(1) 5.7 POINTS 15.5 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots' defense is the first in NFL history to not allow a touchdown rushing or passing through the first three games of a season. The only TDs New England has allowed came against the Jets on an interception return and muffed punt. New England allowed 105 yards last week against the Jets, which was the fourth fewest in team history.

Chiefs at Lions

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Chiefs by 7

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 8-5; Chiefs beat Lions 45-10, Nov. 1, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. LIONS (RK)

(22) 94.7 RUSH 98.7 (18)

(1) 392.3 PASS 269.0 (11)

(2) 487.0 YARDS 367.7 (12)

(3) 33.7 POINTS 22.3 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. LIONS (RK)

(27) 137.7 RUSH 125.3 (22)

(19) 258.0 PASS 269.3 (22)

(24) 395.7 YARDS 394.6 (23)

(14) 21.3 POINTS 20.3 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH DE Trey Flowers (Arkansas Razorbacks) seems to be settling in for the Lions. After registering 3 tackles without a sack combined in his first two games, he had 8 tackles and 1 sack in last week's upset victory over the Eagles.

Titans at Falcons

Noon

LINE -- Falcons by 31/2

SERIES -- Series tied 7-7; Falcons beat Titans 10-7, Oct. 25, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(12) 112.7 RUSH 74.3 (27)

(28) 194.7 PASS 295.3 (6)

(27) 307.4 YARDS 369.6 (10)

(15) 22.3 POINTS 20.0 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(21) 119.0 RUSH 100.0 (12)

(3) 189.7 PASS 211.3 (8)

(6) 308.7 YARDS 311.3 (7)

(8) 17.3 POINTS 25.0 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans QB Marcus Mariota is off to a rough start, but he's not getting much help from his pals up front. The Titans have yielded a league-high 17 sacks through the first 3 games, including 9 in last week's 20-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Browns at Ravens

Noon

LINE -- Ravens by 7

SERIES -- Ravens lead 30-10; Ravens beat Browns 26-24, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(25) 89.0 RUSH 216.7 (1)

(18) 241.3 PASS 295.0 (7)

(24) 330.3 YARDS 511.7 (1)

(27) 16.3 POINTS 36.7 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(14) 102.0 RUSH 60.3 (3)

(10) 213.0 PASS 290.3 (27)

(10) 315.0 YARDS 350.6 (16)

(16) 22.0 POINTS 20.0 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. had a team-high 6 catches last week against the Rams despite constant double teams. In his one game against Baltimore in his career, Beckham had 8 catches for a career-high 222 yards for the Giants in 2016. Beckham has averaged 128.8 yards per game in four games against AFC North teams.

Raiders at Colts

Noon

LINE -- Colts by 61/2

SERIES -- Raiders lead 9-8; Colts beat Raiders 42-28, Oct. 28, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. COLTS (RK)

(16) 105.0 RUSH 149.7 (6)

(24) 217.0 PASS 198.0 (26)

(26) 322.0 YARDS 347.7 (19)

(29) 16.0 POINTS 23.3 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. COLTS (RK)

(19) 112.3 RUSH 114.0 (20)

(24) 286.3 PASS 244.3 (13)

(25) 398.6 YARDS 358.3 (18)

(23) 26.0 POINTS 23.7 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders have an emerging star at the TE position. Darren Waller had 13 catches for 134 yards in last week's 34-14 loss to the Vikings, and he leads all TEs with 26 catches this season.

Chargers at Dolphins

Noon

LINE -- Chargers by 141/2

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 18-15; Dolphins beat Chargers 19-17, Sept. 17, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(13) 111.7 RUSH 45.0 (31)

(5) 296.7 PASS 177.3 (30)

(5) 408.4 YARDS 222.3 (31)

(21) 20.0 POINTS 5.3 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(18) 112.0 RUSH 208.0 (32)

(17) 251.7 PASS 291.3 (28)

(19) 363.7 YARDS 499.3 (32)

(14) 21.3 POINTS 44.3 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers QB Philip Rivers has five 300-yard passing games in eight starts vs. Miami, including his past three matchups with them. Despite Los Angeles struggling to score, Rivers and the Chargers' passing game are fifth in the NFL with 296.7 yards per game through the air.

Redskins at Giants

Noon

LINE -- Giants by 3

SERIES -- Giants lead 101-69-4; Giants beat Redskins 40-16, Dec. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(30) 48.0 RUSH 117.3 (9)

(9) 288.3 PASS 290.7 (8)

(22) 336.3 YARDS 408.0 (7)

(19) 21.0 POINTS 21.0 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(29) 142.0 RUSH 128.0 (23)

(20) 260.7 PASS 332.3 (32)

(26) 402.7 YARDS 460.3 (1)

(30) 31.3 POINTS 31.3 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Rookie QB Daniel Jones threw for 336 yards and 2 TDs, and ran for 2 more, in his debut as a starter against the Buccaneers last week. He can join Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray and the Panthers' Cam Newton (2011) as the only rookies with 300-plus yards passing in their first two starts.

Seahawks at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Seahawks by 5

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 20-19-1; Seahawks beat Cardinals 27-24, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(15) 110.3 RUSH 84.3 (26)

(10) 280.0 PASS 243.7 (15)

(9) 390.3 YARDS 328.0 (25)

(9) 25.3 POINTS 21.3 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(4) 67.7 RUSH 157.0 (30)

(16) 250.7 PASS 286.3 (24)

(11) 318.4 YARDS 443.3 (30)

(25) 26.3 POINTS 29.3 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Two of the top three tacklers in the NFL face off in a game where defensive stops could be rare. Arizona LB Jordan Hicks is second in the league with 35 tackles, while Seattle LB Bobby Wagner is third with 33 tackles. Carolina's Luke Kuechly led the league entering this week with 36.

Buccaneers at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Rams by 9

SERIES -- Rams lead 16-8; Rams beat Buccaneers 37-32, Sept. 25, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. RAMS (RK)

(8) 121.7 RUSH 123.7 (7)

(20) 239.3 PASS 234.0 (22)

(14) 361.0 YARDS 357.7 (16)

(13) 22.7 POINTS 25.7 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. RAMS (RK)

(6) 69.7 RUSH 93.0 (11)

(21) 261.0 PASS 192.7 (4)

(14) 330.7 YARDS 285.7 (3)

(22) 25.7 POINTS 16.3 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is one of the best at his position, despite having just 6 catches for 89 yards and no TDs after two games. He showed up in Week 3, catching 8 passes for 190 yards and a career-high 3 TDs vs. the Giants. The Rams will have to focus on him.

Vikings at Bears

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Bears by 11/2

SERIES -- Vikings lead 60-54-2; Bears beat Vikings 24-10, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. BEARS (RK)

(2) 193.7 RUSH 96.3 (21)

(31) 164.7 PASS 178.7 (29)

(15) 358.4 YARDS 275.0 (29)

(7) 26.0 POINTS 16.7 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. BEARS (RK)

(13) 101.7 RUSH 68.7 (5)

(11) 225.7 PASS 245.0 (14)

(12) 327.4 YARDS 313.7 (8)

(5) 15.7 POINTS 13.0 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 375 rushing yards. He's one of only five players in league history to start a season with at least 110 yards and 1 TD in each of his first three games, joining Jim Brown, O.J. Simpson, Emmitt Smith and Curtis Martin.

Jaguars at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Broncos by 21/2

SERIES -- Series tied 6-6; Broncos beat Jaguars 20-10, Dec. 4, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(23) 90.7 RUSH 111.3 (14)

(16) 243.0 PASS 230.7 (23)

(23) 333.7 YARDS 342.0 (20)

(23) 19.3 POINTS 15.3 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(17) 110.0 RUSH 109.3 (16)

(18) 254.7 PASS 204.7 (6)

(20) 364.7 YARDS 314.0 (9)

(10) 20.0 POINTS 22.3 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette has yet to find the end zone this season, and his 43 rushes for 179 yards aren't turning any heads. But after combining for 58 receptions in his first 2 seasons, Fournette has 14 catches for 94 yards already this year as he expands his game.

Cowboys at Saints

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Cowboys by 21/2

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 17-12; Cowboys beat Saints 13-10, Nov. 29, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(3) 179.0 RUSH 97.7 (19)

(4) 302.3 PASS 242.0 (17)

(3) 481.3 YARDS 339.7 (21)

(4) 32.3 POINTS 24.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(10) 90.0 RUSH 134.3 (26)

(15) 246.0 PASS 301.7 (30)

(15) 336.0 YARDS 436.0 (28)

(4) 14.7 POINTS 27.3 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH When the third quarter starts, look out for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. He is 22-of-22 passing with 3 TDs and 4 completions of at least 25 yards this season in the third quarter. His 9 TD passes overall through 3 games tie Don Meredith's franchise mark from 1966.

Bengals at Steelers

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Steelers by 3

SERIES -- Steelers lead 64-35; Steelers beat Bengals 16-13, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(32) 41.7 RUSH 64.0 (29)

(3) 308.7 PASS 205.3 (25)

(18) 350.4 YARDS 269.3 (30)

(25) 18.0 POINTS 16.3 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(31) 168.7 RUSH 139.3 (28)

(12) 237.7 PASS 302.7 (31)

(27) 406.4 YARDS 442.0 (29)

(27) 27.7 POINTS 28.3 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bengals' running game has been virtually nonexistent behind a banged-up offensive line. Cincinnati is last in the NFL with 41.7 rushing yards per game, and bellcow back Joe Mixon has gained just 88 yards for a 2.8 yards per carry average. But the Steelers' defense is 28th against the run, so this is a game the Bengals can get going.

Sports on 09/29/2019