NL Central race goes to final day

Nico Hoerner (left) of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Ian Happ after Happ hit a two-run home run during the third inning Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. Happ had 2 home runs and finished 3 for 5 with 4 RBI and 2 runs as Chicago won 8-6.

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright was itching to spray champagne in the Cardinals clubhouse Saturday night. It's been nearly four years since his last boozy bash, and after getting roughed up by the Cubs, he and his St. Louis teammates will have to wait at least one more night.

The Cardinals' push for a division title will go down to the final day of the regular season after an 8-6 loss to Chicago on Saturday night.

"You can't ask for anything more," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. "We've had it in our control and we've controlled it at the point to the final day with a one-game lead. We can be disappointed, which we are, about tonight, laid it all out there. But we can also look up and realize that on the last game of the season, we control our destiny."

Wainwright (14-10) allowed four home runs for the first time in his career, but the Cardinals maintained a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the NL Central lead when the Brewers lost 3-2 in 10 innings at Colorado. If the teams are tied after today's regular season finales, they will play a tiebreaking Game 163 in St. Louis on Monday. The second-place finisher will play in the NL wild-card game at Washington on Tuesday.

"I couldn't be more disappointed in me," Wainwright said. "Unfortunate, because we needed that game. We needed a win. I'd love to be popping champagne right now, but luckily the Rockies bailed us out a little bit and we still control our own destiny."

Yadier Molina shouted at Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels after being grazed by a fastball in the second inning, sparking a benches-clearing fracas. No punches were thrown, but Chicago landed some haymakers anyway -- two home runs from Ian Happ and one each from Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini assured the Cubs their first series victory at Busch Stadium this season.

Hamels allowed 2 hits and struck out 8 in 4 innings after Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said pregame that he would be limited to 3 innings. Hamels was making his first start since Sept. 16 after dealing with left shoulder tightness. Chicago has been eliminated from postseason contention.

Steve Cishek (4-6) and four other relievers turned a lead over to Brandon Kintzler, who pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Wainwright allowed 6 runs on a career high-tying 12 hits, snapping a string of 6 consecutive starts without a loss. He said he feels good but needs to make a mechanical fix.

Molina was awarded first base after Hamels' 91-mph pitch clipped his left arm. He took a few steps toward first, stared at Hamels, then began barking at him and walked toward the mound. Cubs catcher Jonathan Lucroy stepped between Molina and Hamels, and St. Louis teammate Matt Carpenter dragged Molina away while players poured onto the field. No warnings or ejections were issued.

Schwarber launched the first pitch he saw from Wainwright into the right field bleachers for his 38th home run. Happ hit a two-run home run in the third and another in the fifth for his fifth career multi-home run game and first this season. He has 11 home runs since being recalled from Class AAA Iowa on July 26.

Harrison Bader broke up the Cubs' shutout when he hit his 11th home run of the season off Kyle Ryan in the fifth inning. Tommy Edman added a two-run triple and an RBI single, and Paul Goldschmidt batted with the bases loaded in the seventh but grounded into a double play.

St. Louis' Paul DeJong hit his 30th home run off Pedro Strop in the eighth, trailing only Colorado's Trevor Story (35) for the lead among NL shortstops. Story hit a game-ending home run for Colorado to sink Milwaukee.

DODGERS 2, GIANTS 0 Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and Los Angeles posted its 105th victory to match the highest total in franchise history, beating host San Francisco for its sixth consecutive victory.

PHILLIES 9, MARLINS 3 Bryce Harper hit one of three Phillie home runs, and Zach Eflin pitched 7 2/3 strong innings as Philadelphia beat visiting Miami.

METS 3, BRAVES 0 Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run to break the rookie record Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017, and host New York beat playoff-bound Atlanta.

ROCKIES 3, BREWERS 2 (10) Brewers closer Josh Hader gave up a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and visiting Milwaukee lost to Colorado, preventing them from catching St. Louis atop the NL Central.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PADRES 5 Christian Walker hit his first career grand slam and added a solo shot to lead host Arizona over San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 9, RED SOX 4 Renato Nunez homered in his second consecutive game and was one of four players to go deep as visiting Baltimore beat Boston.

BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 1 Tampa Bay managed just three hits and lost to host Toronto, damaging the Rays' chances of hosting the AL wild card game.

WHITE SOX 7-3, TIGERS 1-4 John Hicks belted a pinch-hit, three-run home run with one out in the ninth inning, rallying Detroit to a 4-3 victory against host Chicago in the second game of a doubleheader. The Sox won the opener 7-1.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 3 Visiting Minnesota lost third baseman Luis Arraez to an apparent right leg injury in the seventh inning of their victory over Kansas City.

RANGERS 9, YANKEES 4 Luis Severino was a bit erratic in his third and final start of the regular season, with four walks and a throwing error over three innings, and New York lost to host Texas.

ASTROS 6, ANGELS 3 Justin Verlander recorded two strikeout milestones, getting his 3,000th in the majors and career-high 300th of the season, and visiting Houston clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a victory over Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS 1, MARINERS 0 Ramon Laureano hit a solo home run in the third inning and Oakland beat host Seattle, clinching home-field advantage for the American League wild-card game.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 10, INDIANS 7 Washington assured itself of hosting the NL wild-card game by holding on to beat visiting Cleveland with the help of a grand slam from Gerardo Parra in a nine-run second inning.

Sports on 09/29/2019