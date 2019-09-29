Outdoors Briefs

Women’s intro to fly fishing class

A women’s introductory fly fishing class will be held from 9 a.m-4 p.m. Oct. 6, at the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, 221 S. Main St. in Cave Springs.

The full-day event will walk participants through everything needed to get started in fly fishing. Sessions will include fly fishing basics, casting and stream science. All gear will be provided, but women may bring their own fly rod and reel.

Sessions will be taught by local Trout Unlimited female volunteers. The cost is $40 per person and includes snacks and lunch. Register online at tu.org/annualmeeting.

The event is part of the larger Trout Unlimited National Meeting to be held at Embassy Suites in Rogers on Oct. 2-6.

For more information about the women’s event, contact Sara Thorne at emptycreel@yahoo.com or (870) 453-4212.

Hot Springs to host Crappie Expo

The first Crappie Expo will take place Oct. 4-6 at the Hot Springs Convention Center, including a national crappie fishing tournament at Lake Hamilton.

Produced by Wally Marshall, the Crappie Expo will feature exhibits from all major crappie tackle manufacturers, electronic graph manufacturers, boat and motor manufacturers, and more.

The tournament will comprise 100 two-angler teams composed of the nation’s most experienced crappie anglers. The field will be cut to the top 50 teams for the second round. The best team will win $40,000, with payouts going to the top 25 teams.

For more information, visit crappieexpo.com or hotsprings. org.

— Bryan Hendricks