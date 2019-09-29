Outdoors calendar

Calendar

OCTOBER

5 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Camden Country Club. J.J. Lindsey (501) 833-2154 or jdixiedog@yahoo.com

5-6 Arkansas Bass Team Trail championship. Lake Dardanelle. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

7 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds. Mike Hyman (501) 657-1441 or mike.hyman1976@yahoo.com

7 Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Razorback Pizza, Maumelle. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

8 Conway County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Yesterday's. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or conwaycountydu@outlook.com

11-13 Arkansas Big Bass Bonanza. Arkansas River within state boundaries. ArkansasBigBass.com

12 Batesville chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

12 Union County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. El Dorado Civic Center. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net

12 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Fayetteville Town Center. Logan Webster (870) 826-1202 or jwebsterark@gmail.com

17 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White Hall Community Center. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

17 3rd annual Into The Wild Wild Game Supper. 718 South Old Missouri Rd., Springdale. Live and silent auction. 5:30 p.m. $125/person. Deke Whitbeck (501) 831-3382.

18-20 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Classic. TBA. mrbassofarkansas.com

22 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Couch's Log Cabin BBQ. Kimberley Stewart (501) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

24 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Holiday Inn AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (501) 648-6565 or gregknowles@fleetpride.com

26 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scotttrailcar@hotmail.com

28 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

28 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Fathead Pizza. Thomas Crosslin (479 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

29 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited Happy Hour Social. Lonoke County Faigrounds. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

1 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Hunter Padgett (501) 527-2336 or hepadge17@yahoo.com

2 Ozark/Altus chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 970-9744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

2 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

2 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. William Hammill (501) 827-8485 or william.hamill@att.net

4 Crawford chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Barn at Payton's Place. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

7 Little Rock Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Heifer International Pavillion. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

7 Batesville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Batesville Community and Aquatics Center. Megan Holifield (870) 613-5800 or mholifield09@gmail.com

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

14 Arkansas County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Five Oaks Duck Lodge. George Dunklin (870) 830-1035 or gdunklin@5-oaks.com

19 Little Rock Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. Hooters. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan000@centurytel.net

21 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greene County Fairgrounds. Derek Exum (870) 215-8266 or dexum@grnco.net

23 McGehee chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. McGehee Men's Club. Michael Taylor (870) 222-8769 or m_taylor_004@yahoo.com

30 Brookings chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Tent at Brookings. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

12 Hope chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

JANUARY

4 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Chad Coleman (870) 995-3529 or cmcoleman7906@gmail.com

