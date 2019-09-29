Appeals judges cite a lack of precedents in '18 kickbacks case

A federal investigator destroying evidence and then lying about it on the stand is such an extreme case of bad faith that the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has few precedents to refer to, all three judges said during arguments Friday in the appeal of Oren Paris III of Springdale.

Paris resigned as president of Ecclesia College and pleaded guilty just before trial April 4, 2018, for paying kickbacks in return for state grants. He agreed to plead guilty on the condition that he be allowed to appeal solely on the basis of the actions of FBI Special Agent Robert Cessario. He's serving a three-year prison sentence.

Cessario admitted in pretrial hearings to getting the hard drive of his computer professionally wiped after being ordered to turn it over for inspection. He then testified that he did that to keep medical records of his that he had downloaded on it private, but the trial judge ruled that that reasoning was not credible.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks ruled that Paris' trial would go ahead but without Cessario testifying for the government. Paris then decided to plead guilty.

Allowing a trial while barring Cessario's testimony for the prosecution is unjust, defense attorney Travis Story of Fayetteville argued, according to a recording of Friday's proceeding provided through the appeal court's website. The three-judge panel took under consideration the request for dismissal of the single charge of conspiracy to which Paris pleaded guilty.

"In very few cases did they ever find bad faith, that there is a deliberate, intentional destruction of evidence by the government and then the agent lying," panel judge Michael J. Melloy said. "You can probably count those with one hand."

Judge David R. Stras wondered aloud whether dismissal of the charges, as insisted upon by Story, or excluding all mention of the agent's misconduct, as decided by Brooks in the trial, were each too extreme.

He asked Story and assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser for alternatives somewhere in the middle.

"It does seem that the remedy here was largely symbolic in the sense that I don't know that it really handicapped the case all that much," Stras said. On the other hand, he continued, the appeals court may have no other choice than to sustain the conviction or grant dismissal because of the conditions of the guilty plea.

Surveillance, interviews and confessions matter in many cases -- but not this one, Elser said. Cessario's conduct would matter if the case relied on nondocumentary evidence, he said. This case was built on bank records, text messages between the conspirators, email and other such records, Elser said.

"This case is not agent-driven," Elser argued.

Paris of Springdale paid kickbacks to then-state Sen. Jon Woods and then-state Rep. Micah Neal, both of Springdale, in return for $550,000 in state grants to Ecclesia College from 2013-15. The kickbacks were routed through the consulting business of Randell Shelton Jr., formerly of Springdale.

Neal pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and cooperated with investigators. Woods and Shelton were convicted of multiple corruption charges May 3, 2018. They are also appealing to the 8th Circuit.

Their appeal is separate from Paris' case.

09/29/2019