Trio, renowned conductor combine for a concert blast

Orchestral showpieces by master orchestrators and conducted by a master musician flanked an unconventional concerto to kick off the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's 2019-20 Masterworks season with a big blast Saturday night at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. (The concert was also the finale for the two-week Acansa Arts Festival of the South.)

Guest conductor JoAnn Falletta, 20-year music director of (among other bands) the Buffalo Philharmonic, took the orchestra to new musical heights, particularly in the finale, Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade.

And unusually constituted trio Time for Three (violinists Nicolas "Nick" Kendall and Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer) took no prisoners while taking the audience by storm in Concerto 4-3, which Jennifer Higdon, a former ASO conductor of the year, wrote just for them.

The first movement, "The Shallows," showed off the classically trained but definitely genre-diverse trio's bluegrass chops; the second, "Little River," was more like a Baroque concerto grosso. The finale, "Roaring Smokies," a raucous trip to the Appalachians, earned the appreciative audience a handful of encores, representing the trio's recent foray into songwriting.

The orchestra absolutely excelled in Scheherazade, a musical retelling of the Arabian Nights tales, with (mostly) deftly turned solos -- particularly concertmaster Kiril Laskarov sweetly intoning the title tale-teller on the violin, and a roguish bassoon solo to open the second-movement "Tale of Prince Kalendar." Falletta, who obviously knows the piece well (she conducted without a score), provided superb tempos and dynamics, as well as a maximum of expression with a minimum of podium theatrics.

The curtain raiser (following, of course, the traditional playing-singing of "The Star- Spangled Banner"), Maurice Ravel's La Valse, was a wonder to behold, the World War I-weary composer taking what at first glance appears to be a delicate Viennese waltz and turning it little by little into a bellicose, almost chaotic whirlwind.

Falletta, the trio and the orchestra reconvene at 3 p.m. today at Robinson, West Markham Street and Broadway. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 666-1761 or online at ArkansasSymphony.org.

Metro on 09/29/2019