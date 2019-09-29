TV show's set dressed from NLR

BLUFF CITY SETS The new NBC legal drama, Bluff City Law, which is set in Memphis, is getting help with its production from this side of the Mississippi River.

We've reported elsewhere on Greenbrier actor Dean Denton's role as Sheriff Lord in tomorrow night's episode. Now we've learned that some of the furniture that will show up on sets later in the series was bought from a downtown North Little Rock store.

Wayne Hogan and his wife, Lynda, own Galaxy Office Furniture on Main Street. Last week, a crew from Bluff City Law, which airs at 9 p.m. Mondays, picked up a truckload of almost 100 items from the store, Hogan says.

He had some chairs from the store listed on an online marketplace, and the show's art director sent someone over to photograph them and other items.

What kind of furniture did they buy?

Stuff one might find in a law office, apparently, since the show stars Jimmy Smits as a Memphis lawyer whose daughter, played by Caitlin McGee, reluctantly joins him at his firm because she knows that working with him is her best hope of changing the world -- dramatic pause -- if they can only get along.

Among the 96 pieces the Bluff City Law crew packed up, Hogan says, were "leather chairs; three clocks; brass planters; a blue Leathercraft sofa; and 11 1960s black, conference room chairs that were pretty cool."

This isn't the first time the furniture store has played a role in outfitting sets on a TV show.

Designers for the third season of HBO's broody crime drama True Detective, which was filmed in Northwest Arkansas, swooped in and bought five truckloads of stuff, Hogan says.

And Antiquities, the 2018 film directed by Daniel Campbell of North Little Rock, was actually filmed over five weeks at the store.

Hogan tuned in to last week's Bluff City Law premiere (well, he was switching back and forth to it from the St. Louis Cardinals baseball game), and says the show has promise.

"I think it has a chance to be pretty good."

WEDDING BELLS We'd like to give a tip of the ol' chapeau to a couple of central Arkansas newlyweds.

The daily record published in the Sept. 21 edition of the Dem-Gaz reported that a marriage license was issued for Virgil Gettis of Little Rock and Mae Gettis of North Little Rock.

Mr. Gettis is 88. Mrs. Gettis is 85.

Bless your hearts, you wacky kids!

