Tyson, partner finish 19th at Dunhill Cup

John Tylson of Springdale and his Scottish professional partner Calum Hill finished 19th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Tyson and Calum shot a 3-under 69 in the final round and finished with a 28-under 260 for the four-day event.

Their final round featured five birdies and two bogeys.

Tommy Fleetwood and Ogden Phillips and Rory McIlroy and Gerry McIlroy shared the title for the team championship with a 39-u8nder par 249.

The individual title was won by Victor Perez of France, with a 22-under 266.