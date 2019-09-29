Vehicle accidents on Arkansas roadways over 2 days leave 4 people dead, 8 injured

Four people were killed and eight people were injured in vehicle crashes Friday and Saturday, according to preliminary crash reports.

Kenneth D. Johnson, 68, died after a 6:41 p.m. crash Friday on Arkansas 303 near Sonora in Washington County, an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report said. The motorcycle that he was driving crossed the centerline and struck another motorcycle head-on, an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report said.

The driver and passenger on the second motorcycle were injured and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, the report said.

A young driver was killed and four other youths were injured Thursday when a Toyota Avalon traveling west on Arkansas 202 struck a utility pole and a tree after the driver lost control of the vehicle, the crash report said. The crash happened at 9:17 aa.m.

The ages and names of the youths were not listed in the report.

Road conditions were listed as dry and clear at the time of the crash.

Jason Cain, 38, of Little Rock died Thursday afternoon after his 2013 Infiniti left the roadway on U.S. 67 in North Little Rock and struck multiple trees, a state police preliminary report said.

Cain died at the scene after the 3:08 p.m. crash, the report said.

Road and weather conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Hot Springs resident Jimmie Sargent, 74, died early Thursday after he drove his vehicle into an oncoming lane of traffic on U.S. 70 in Garland County near Hot Springs, striking two other vehicles, a preliminary report said.

The drivers of both of the other vehicles were injured in the crash and taken to CHI St. Vincent hospital in Hot Springs, the report said.

It was dark, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

