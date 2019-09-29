Sections
Witnesses say ex-officer's actions justified

by Associated Press | Today at 2:30 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger confers with her attorney before proceedings in her murder trial Wednesday in Dallas. Guyger is accused of shooting her unarmed black neighbor in his Dallas apartment.

DALLAS -- The jury deciding the fate of a former Dallas police officer, who shot and killed her unarmed black neighbor, heard about five minutes of testimony Saturday before being sent home for the weekend.

Amber Guyger, 31, who is white, is on trial for murder after she fatally shot 26-year-old Harding University alumnus Botham Jean, an accountant who was alone in his apartment when she entered his front door thinking she was entering her own apartment.

Saturday was the sixth day of the trial.

Before the jury was seated Saturday, former Dallas Police Chief Craig Miller was called by the defense as an expert witness to testify about a temporary condition called "inattentional blindness," something he said is not universally accepted in the scientific community.

He said he thought Guyger was justified in shooting Jean, based on "the totality of the evidence." The judge ordered that Miller wouldn't be allowed to say that in front of the jury but would be allowed to testify on a narrow range of issues related to officer distraction.

On Friday, Guyger testified that she mistook Jean's fourth-floor apartment for her own, which is one floor below. She said she parked on the wrong level of the apartment complex and walked through the unlocked apartment door thinking it was to her apartment. She testified that she killed Jean in self-defense, mistakenly believing that he was a burglar in her apartment and that he would harm her.

"I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life, and I ask God for forgiveness, and I hate myself every single day," Guyger told the jury.

The jury will either acquit Guyger or decide if she is guilty of murder, or a lesser crime such as manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.

For about five minutes Saturday, jurors heard again from David Armstrong of the Texas Department of Public Safety, who had testified in the case last week. He said Guyger may not have had a normal perception in the tense situation.

As with Miller, and with the jury absent, Armstrong told lawyers that he believes Guyger's actions were reasonable.

The trial is to resume Monday morning.

