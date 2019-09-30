2 dead in Northwest Arkansas murder-suicide

FILE - A welcome sign in Gravette is shown in this file photo.

GRAVETTE -- Gravette police are investigating what they believe to be a murder and suicide that occurred Thursday evening.

According to a Monday morning news release, officers from the Gravette Police Department responded to a call from a family member at the scene, a home located on 1007 Rocky Dell Road N.E. Upon arrival, police found Michael Sales and Evelyn McGraw in the home, both deceased.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and is presumed to have been used in the crime, the release states. The investigation is ongoing and is being worked as a murder-suicide, according to Capt. Christopher Kelley, with the Gravette Police Department.

Both bodies have been sent to the state Crime Lab for further analysis.