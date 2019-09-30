4 Arkansas educators named state finalists for math, science teaching awards

Four Arkansas teachers have been named 2019 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Three come from public schools, one from a private school.

They are:

• Carrie Beach, Washington Junior High School, Springdale School District, science finalist.

• Mary Hatch, Harrison Middle School, Bentonville School District, science finalist.

• Kara Lenfestey, Episcopal Collegiate School, in Little Rock, mathematics finalist.

• Melodie Murray, Pocahontas High School, Pocahontas School District, mathematics finalist.

They were selected from a field of 58 candidates in the state.

A national committee made up of scientists, mathematicians and educators will recommend up to 108 teachers who will receive a $10,000 award, a presidential citation and a trip to Washington for a series of events, professional development activities and an awards ceremony.

Winners are chosen from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. territories, and schools operated by the Department of Defense Education Activity.

The program, which is run by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House, is designed to recognize teachers who have shown a commitment to professional development, innovative teaching techniques and technology use in their classrooms.