Abuse, neglect tallied at Georgia care homes

ATLANTA -- An investigation into hundreds of senior assisted-living and large personal care homes in Georgia turned up more than 600 allegations involving neglect and 90 of abuse by caregivers over the past four years.

In that time, at least 20 residents died and more than 100 suffered injuries after homes failed to provide care as required, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found in examining reports issued by the Georgia Department of Community Health, which licenses and inspects long-term care facilities and investigates complaints.

The actual death toll may be much higher. In interviews with the newspaper, and in lawsuits, families have tied other deaths and injuries for which there were no state citations to improper care.

The newspaper examined thousands of regulatory citations and hundreds of police reports from 2015 through 2018, reviewed lawsuits and interviewed dozens of people. The investigation found breakdowns in care that often were rooted in inadequate staffing, poor training or efforts to cut costs.

In some cases, senior citizens tried to summon staff for help and got no response for hours, wandered away from facilities unnoticed, or languished in unsanitary and hazardous conditions. Others fell repeatedly, suffering bruises, bloody faces and broken bones. Some suffered in pain for days without treatment.

In a 2016 case, it took an aide at a Savannah facility 26 minutes to respond to an emergency call from a resident who had diabetes and high blood pressure. The resident was unconscious by that time. Another 19 minutes elapsed before anyone called 911. When the ambulance made it to the hospital, the resident was pronounced dead.

In October 2018, a 92-year-old woman was repeatedly bitten by ants at a facility in Sandy Springs. The upscale facility failed to eradicate the insects that had been reported in her room a week earlier. Then, over two consecutive days, ants attacked the woman in bed. She died days later.

In some cases, caregivers physically, verbally and sexually abused residents.

Though abuse is less common than neglect, police and Department of Community Health records showed that more than 100 residents reportedly were abused by workers of assisted-living centers and large personal care homes over the four years the newspaper's investigation covered.

Top officials at Department of Community Health refused repeated requests over several months to meet with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After the newspaper provided its findings to the agency, a spokesman again declined an interview, saying it wasn't in their "best interest." The agency would only answer questions submitted in writing.

A Section on 09/30/2019