Arkansas in-home

Chris Moore runs Friday, April 12, 2019, during play at Fayetteville High School. - Photo by Andy Shupe
Chris Moore (6-6, 220) named Arkansas, Memphis, Kentucky, North Carolina, Auburn, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Murray State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulsa, St. John’s and Wichita State as his top schools.
Arkansas is one of the schools aggressively recruiting Moore.
Moore averaged 13 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks, four steals and four assists for West Memphis and was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Sophomore of the Year. He earned 1st team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps honors as a junior.
He averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game for 17-under Woodz Elite during the Nike EYBL regular season while shooting 66 percent from the field.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.