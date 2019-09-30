Arkansas in-home

Chris Moore (6-6, 220) named Arkansas, Memphis, Kentucky, North Carolina, Auburn, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Murray State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulsa, St. John’s and Wichita State as his top schools.

Arkansas is one of the schools aggressively recruiting Moore.

Moore averaged 13 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks, four steals and four assists for West Memphis and was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Sophomore of the Year. He earned 1st team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps honors as a junior.

He averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game for 17-under Woodz Elite during the Nike EYBL regular season while shooting 66 percent from the field.