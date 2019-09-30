Sections
Arkansas-Kentucky game draws night kickoff

by Matt Jones | Today at 10:57 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kentucky fans fill Commonwealth Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Lexington, Ky. Georgia won 27-24. (AP Photo/David Stephenson)

FAYETTEVILLE — For the third time this season, Arkansas has drawn the SEC Network’s primetime slot for its Oct. 12 game at Kentucky.

The game between the Razorbacks and Wildcats is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. That is the same time slot as Arkansas’ losses this season against Ole Miss and San Jose State.

Arkansas and Kentucky will both enter the game coming off an open week and looking for their first conference victory. The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) lost 31-27 Saturday to Texas A&M on a neutral field, while the Wildcats (2-3, 0-3) lost 24-7 at South Carolina.

The matchup will be Arkansas’ first against Kentucky since 2012, and it will be the Razorbacks’ first game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., since 2008.

Oct 12 SEC TV Schedule

Mississippi State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network

South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN

Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS

UNLV at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Florida at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN

