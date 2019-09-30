Arkansas motorcyclist, 36, dies after being thrown into metal culvert, authorities say

A Goshen man died Sunday after he was thrown from his motorcycle in Washington County, authorities said.

Jay Joseph Robertson, 36, was riding south on Groth Road when he lost control shortly before 6:45 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report by the Washington County sheriff’s office.

According to the report, Robertson was thrown from the 2019 Hawk motorcycle when its front tire became caught in a large hole. The man died after he struck a metal culvert, authorities said.

Deputies described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary crash numbers indicate at least 371 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.