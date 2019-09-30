Arkansas motorcyclist, 36, dies after being thrown into metal culvert, authorities say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Goshen man died Sunday after he was thrown from his motorcycle in Washington County, authorities said.
Jay Joseph Robertson, 36, was riding south on Groth Road when he lost control shortly before 6:45 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report by the Washington County sheriff’s office.
According to the report, Robertson was thrown from the 2019 Hawk motorcycle when its front tire became caught in a large hole. The man died after he struck a metal culvert, authorities said.
Deputies described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
Preliminary crash numbers indicate at least 371 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.