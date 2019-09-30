Authorities search for missing boater on Black River

Rescuers are searching for a boater who went missing in Clay County on Sunday, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about the missing boater on the Black River near Holland’s Lodge at about 5 p.m., according to a statement released by the Clay County sheriff’s office. In addition to deputies, rescuers from the Clay County Emergency Task Force and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have also been searching the area.

No further information on the attempt to locate the boater was available at about 9 a.m. on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office, and the name of the person hasn’t been released.

