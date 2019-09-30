Cleanup set for Ouachita

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Lake Ouachita Field Office and the Friends of Lake Ouachita invite volunteers to join a lake cleanup drive from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Water, restrooms and trash bags will be provided, but volunteers should supply their gloves, trash-grabbers and bug and sun protection.

Volunteers will meet at the Tompkins Bend Campground. "We will be concentrating on the coves from Denby Point to Shangri La Resort and the Lake Ouachita Vista Trail (LOViT)," organizer Jo West Taylor said in a news release. "Come by boat or hike the trail."

The rain date is Oct. 12.

Anyone who wants to help but can't attend the outing is welcome to pick up a free trash bag at boat ramps along the lake. "Just look for the 'Grab-a-Bag' sign. Then simply leave your trash on the boat ramp when you are through," Taylor said.

For more information, call the Corps at (501) 767-2101 and ask for Amy, Stacey or Derick, or call Jerry Shields at (501) 276-5006.

Style on 09/30/2019