Creed frontman to play free concert in Little Rock's River Market

Visitors to Little Rock's River Market will be treated to a free lunchtime performance next week when the lead vocalist of the band Creed plays a pop-up concert there, city officials announced on Monday.

Scott Stapp, the Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling artist and frontman for Creed, will perform on Oct. 8 to promote his third solo album, “The Space Between the Shadows,” according to a news release. The album was released in July.

Scott and radio station 100.3 The Edge will give away an autographed Creed guitar and one from the artist’s current collection to two people who attend the performance.

The concert will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the East Farmers Market Pavilion behind the River Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave.