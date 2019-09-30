Fugitive arrested after hiding overnight in Arkansas cave, authorities say

FILE - Blowing Cave is shown in this file photo. - Photo by JEANNI BROSIUS

Authorities in Independence County arrested a 42-year-old man on Sunday who reportedly tried to evade capture by hiding in a cave during the night.

When authorities tried to take Joshua Vanesch, of Lonoke, into custody on Saturday, the Lonoke man instead ran into Blowing Cave, in Cushman, according to a Facebook post by the Independence County sheriff’s office.

Searchers found Vanesch hiding in a section of the cave at about 3 p.m. the next day, the post states.

The Lonoke man was taken to White River Medical Center for treatment and was then transported to the Independence County jail, where an online jail roster showed he remained on Monday afternoon.

Vanesch faces charges of criminal trespass and fleeing on foot with a hold for the Van Buren County sheriff’s office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, according to the sheriff’s office and U.S. marshals.