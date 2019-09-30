HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after five weeks

Conference play began across the state last Friday night, and there were some interesting outcomes.

In Class 7A, Little Rock Catholic shocked a Cabot team that had started the season 3-0.

In Class 6A, West Memphis outlasted Marion by a final score of 41-40 in overtime in the Battle of Crittenden County. West Memphis moves back among the top five teams in Class 6A.

Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian, the top two teams in Class 5A, had easy warm-ups in advance of their showdown this week. PA posted a 43-0 victory over J.A. Fair, and Little Rock Christian shut out Watson Chapel by a final score of 49-7.

In the Class 4A showdown, Nashville (No. 2 in 4A at the time) defeated two-time defending state champion Arkadelphia (No. 1 at the time) by a final score of 22-21 on a late field goal.

The biggest of the big games this week are in central Arkansas — Little Rock Catholic goes to Bryant, Conway visits North Little Rock, Pulaski Academy goes to Little Rock Christian and Arkadelphia is at Joe T. Robinson.

Here are the updated rankings after five weeks of the regular season:

OVERALL

Bryant Greenwood Bentonville Conway Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Harrison North Little Rock Little Rock Catholic Nashville

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville Conway North Little Rock Little Rock Catholic

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Searcy Lake Hamilton Jonesboro West Memphis

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Harrison Wynne Morrilton

CLASS 4A

Nashville Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Arkadelphia Warren

CLASS 3A

McGehee Prescott Osceola Rison Camden Harmony Grove

CLASS 2A