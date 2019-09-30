HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after five weeks

Conference play began across the state last Friday night, and there were some interesting outcomes.
In Class 7A, Little Rock Catholic shocked a Cabot team that had started the season 3-0.
In Class 6A, West Memphis outlasted Marion by a final score of 41-40 in overtime in the Battle of Crittenden County. West Memphis moves back among the top five teams in Class 6A.
Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian, the top two teams in Class 5A, had easy warm-ups in advance of their showdown this week. PA posted a 43-0 victory over J.A. Fair, and Little Rock Christian shut out Watson Chapel by a final score of 49-7.
In the Class 4A showdown, Nashville (No. 2 in 4A at the time) defeated two-time defending state champion Arkadelphia (No. 1 at the time) by a final score of 22-21 on a late field goal.
The biggest of the big games this week are in central Arkansas — Little Rock Catholic goes to Bryant, Conway visits North Little Rock, Pulaski Academy goes to Little Rock Christian and Arkadelphia is at Joe T. Robinson.
Here are the updated rankings after five weeks of the regular season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Greenwood
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- North Little Rock
- Little Rock Catholic
- Nashville
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Conway
- North Little Rock
- Little Rock Catholic
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Searcy
- Lake Hamilton
- Jonesboro
- West Memphis
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- Wynne
- Morrilton
CLASS 4A
- Nashville
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Arkadelphia
- Warren
CLASS 3A
- McGehee
- Prescott
- Osceola
- Rison
- Camden Harmony Grove
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Hazen
- Junction City
- Foreman
- McCrory