Hogs rest, but aim to improve

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Arkansas Razorbacks get a week to regroup from their eighth consecutive loss to Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks said after Saturday's 31-27 loss to the No. 23 Aggies that they can parlay their performance as 231/2-point underdogs into a stronger showing at Kentucky after an open date.

"We're just hoping we can stay consistent like this," linebacker De'Jon Harris said. "The way we came out last week wasn't how we want to start things. If we can build off this game, I hope this can be a turnaround game for us."

Razorback fans were in a tizzy after the University of Arkansas lost 31-24 to San Jose State the week before.

Arkansas looked like a rejuvenated team on both sides of the ball while outgaining the Aggies 395-340 in total offense. The week before, San Jose State piled up 503 yards to Arkansas' 487.

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady was asked how close the Razorbacks are to being able to close out tight games.

"Inches away," O'Grady said. "We're so close. We showed it today. We came out to play and just let it slip, man."

O'Grady said the pain has been real during every loss to the Aggies in Arkansas' eight-game losing streak in the series.

"Going into the half, I thought it was going to be different this year," O'Grady said. "We played our hearts out, and it just didn't work out how we wanted it to."

Kentucky (2-3, 0-3 SEC) also has an open date this week after its 24-7 loss at South Carolina.

Tough calls

The Razorbacks took exception to a few officiating decisions in the loss to Texas A&M.

One of them occurred on a play the Aggies were flagged for defensive offsides on Arkansas' final possession. Ben Hicks threw deep down the right sideline for Tyson Morris on the play, and it appeared a Texas A&M defensive back pushed Morris as the ball was arriving.

"I thought we were going to get a call for PI [pass interference]," Hicks said. "Obviously we didn't get it, but I figured that's what they were going to call. Whenever you get a free play you just give guys a chance, maybe a PI to pick up some more yardage."

There was also a debate over the legality of tailback Rakeem Boyd being shoved to the ground on a middle screen on Nick Starkel's interception that led to his injury. The pass was tipped and picked off in the end zone by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike after Boyd was floored, and Starkel was hurt making the tackle.

'Scoota' scoop

Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris posted his first college touchdown in the second quarter. Harris scooped and scored a bungled handoff between Kellen Mond and tailback Isaiah Spiller that Arkansas defensive end Gabe Richardson pried free.

"I mean, it swung the game," Harris said. "We were just trying to stop their momentum and try to build more on our side. That was a huge play at that moment in the game.

"We've just got to keep capitalizing like that for the rest of the season, and hopefully we can turn this thing around."

Harris is the seventh Razorback to score his first college touchdown through the first five games. Kamren Curl and Koilan Jackson did it at Ole Miss in Week 2; Trey Knox, Chase Harrell and LaDarrius Bishop scored their first touchdowns against Colorado State; and Tyson Morris had his first against San Jose State.

'Mad' man

Texas A&M senior Justin Madubuike had a career first in the second quarter. His interception in the end zone on a tipped pass was not only the first of the defensive tackle's college career, it was his first ever.

"Oh yeah, I've never had an interception in my life," Madubuike said. "So that was pretty cool."

Madubuike was buddies with Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel during their time together at Texas A&M, so he made it a point to chat with Starkel after the game.

"I said, 'Hey, what's up man? That was a good, hard-fought game. Wish you the best,' " Madubuike said. "He said, 'You too.' It's all love."

Receiver roulette

The Razorbacks got a big contribution from freshman wideout Treylon Burks in his first game back from concussion protocol, but they had to play without freshman Trey Knox. Coach Chad Morris said Knox could not go due to the lingering hip injury he suffered in Week 2 at Ole Miss.

Burks caught four passes for 58 yards, including a 31-yarder. He also had a 32-yard punt return that set up Arkansas' go-ahead 41-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter.

Aggie boots

Texas A&M's kicking game played a big role in the victory, with punter Braden Mann and kicker Seth Small both contributing in major ways.

Mann had four punts for a 49.5-yard average, including a 59-yard effort in the third quarter. His punting helped keep the Razorbacks pinned back early in the second half, eventually paying off in a 49-yard go-ahead touchdown drive for the Aggies. Mann also had punts of 55 and 54 yards that offset a 30-yard pooch punt to the Arkansas 14 in the first half. Mann also had touchbacks on all six of his kickoffs.

Small, who struggled last week in a 28-20 home loss to Auburn, made his only field goal against the Razorbacks, a 50-yarder with 3:52 left in the game. Had Small missed that kick, the Razorbacks would have started their final possession at their 32 needing only a field goal to take the lead.

"Seth Small, having that big kick after missing two kicks last week, to come back and hit a 50-yarder right there, that was huge," Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said. "A big-time play by a young man who had a tough week last week."

T.J.'s return

Junior skill athlete T.J. Hammonds contributed lightly in his first game back from a four-game suspension.

Hammonds was the Hogs' deep man on kickoff returns with Nathan Parodi, but he did not get a chance to return one. He also had two receptions for eight yards on fly sweeps.

Ty's story

Former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey helped lead Western Kentucky to a 20-13 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday in his first start for the Hilltoppers.

Storey went 15-of-24 passing for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns, though the offense generated only 234 yards. The Charleston product also led Western Kentucky with 26 rushing yards on 13 carries.

"I thought he did what I expected him to do being a veteran player," Western Kentucky Coach Tyson Helton said. "He was poised. He's the type of quarterback that's going to move around and try to create, and he did that tonight. Made a couple of big throws in critical times that we needed to make.

"He managed the offense well, and I think he's got a lot of good football ahead of him."

Arkansas hosts the Hilltoppers on Nov. 9.

Players of the week

Offense

TE Cheyenne O'Grady

The senior from Fayetteville had a game-high eight receptions for 91 yards. O'Grady had a 27-yard grab early in the second quarter, and a 23-yard catch on a touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Defense

LB De'Jon Harris

The senior from Harvey, La., had a team-high five solo tackles and six total stops. Harris also recovered a fumble forced by Gabe Richardson and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown.

