Hong Kong protesters, police battle for 2nd day

Pro-democracy protesters vandalize a taxi Sunday in Hong Kong during the second consecutive day of demonstrations, causing chaos in the city’s business and shopping areas.

HONG KONG -- Protesters and police clashed in Hong Kong for a second-straight day on Sunday, throwing the semiautonomous Chinese territory's business and shopping belt into chaos and sparking fears of more ugly scenes leading up to China's National Day holiday this week.

Riot police repeatedly fired blue liquid -- used to identify protesters -- from a water cannon truck and multiple volleys of tear gas after demonstrators hurled Molotov cocktails at officers and targeted the city's government office complex.

Sunday's pro-democracy protests were coordinated with rallies against the Chinese government in several countries, while pro-Beijing demonstrations were also held in Hong Kong.

It was a repeat of Saturday's clashes and part of a familiar cycle since pro-democracy protests began in early June. The protests were sparked by a now-shelved extradition bill and have since snowballed into an anti-China movement.

"We know that in the face of the world's largest totalitarian regime -- to quote Captain America, 'Whatever it takes,'" Justin Leung, a 21-year-old demonstrator who covered his mouth with a black scarf, said of the violent methods deployed by hard-line protesters. "The consensus right now is that everyone's methods are valid and we all do our part."

Protesters are planning to march again Tuesday despite a police ban, raising fears of more violent confrontations that would embarrass Chinese President Xi Jinping as his ruling Communist Party marks 70 years since taking power. Posters are calling for Tuesday to be marked as "A Day of Grief."

"So many youngsters feel that they're going to have no future because of the power of China," Andy Yeung, 40, said as he pushed his toddler in a stroller. "It's hopeless for Hong Kong. If we don't stand up, there will be no hope."

Hong Kong's government has already scaled down the city's National Day celebrations, canceling an annual fireworks display and moving a reception indoors.

Despite security concerns, the government said Sunday that Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's leader, will lead a delegation of over 240 people to Beijing today to participate in National Day festivities.

Sunday's turmoil started in the early afternoon when police fired tear gas to disperse a large crowd that had amassed in the popular Causeway Bay shopping district. But thousands of people regrouped and defiantly marched along a main thoroughfare toward government offices, crippling traffic.

Protesters, many clad in black with umbrellas and carrying pro-democracy posters and foreign flags, sang songs and chanted "Stand with Hong Kong, fight for freedom." Some defaced, tore down and burned National Day congratulatory signs, setting off a huge blaze on the street. Others smashed windows and lobbed gasoline bombs into subway exits that had been shuttered.

Police then fired a water cannon and tear gas as the crowd approached the government office complex. Most fled but hundreds returned, hurling objects into the complex.

Members of an elite police squad, commonly known as raptors, then charged out suddenly from behind barricades, taking many protesters by surprise. Several who failed to flee in time were subdued and detained in a scene of chaos.

The raptors, backed by scores of riot police, pursued protesters down roads to nearby areas. Officers continued to fire a water cannon and more tear gas, and the cat-and-mouse clashes lasted late into the night. Streets were left littered with graffiti on walls and debris.

Police launched an aggressive clearance operation against protesters occupying Harcourt Road, where clashes have broken out frequently during the past four months. Police pushed young demonstrators down onto the asphalt road and dragged them away. Hong Kong's hospital authority said 13 people were admitted to hospitals, including one in serious condition.

'ILLEGAL ASSEMBLIES'

Because none of the demonstrations Sunday had police approval, they were all technically "illegal assemblies" under Hong Kong law. Police said they used appropriate force to clear the crowds and had deployed tear gas after repeatedly warning protesters to leave.

Protesters have become increasingly aware of the risks of their continued participation in the demonstrations. Police have arrested more than 1,500 people in the past four months and filed charges including rioting, unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers and possession of offensive weapons. After demonstrations ended Saturday and Sunday, police stopped and searched young people in buses, trams, at convenience stores and elsewhere in the city.

The demonstrations in Hong Kong were part of global "anti-totalitarianism" rallies to denounce "Chinese tyranny." Thousands rallied in Taipei, Taiwan's capital, while more than 1,000 took part in a rally in Sydney.

Human-rights activists in various countries had planned dozens of rallies in solidarity with the city's protest movement Sunday. A five-hour rally, march and concert in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, drew thousands, the largest public show of support on the self-governing island for this year's Hong Kong's protest movement.

Gong Jow-Jiun, a businessman who attended the Taipei event, said he objected to how the local and central Chinese authorities had handled the Hong Kong protests. He said he also worried about people in Taiwan who were working toward the Chinese government's goal of unification with Taiwan, which the ruling Communist Party claims as its territory but has never controlled.

"A lot of us look to the future and hope that we don't end up in the same situation as Hong Kong," Gong said.

Before the Taipei event started, a masked man threw a can of red paint at Denise Ho, a prominent Hong Kong singer and activist who had been speaking to local reporters. Taiwan's Central News Agency later reported that one of the two men arrested in the incident was a member of a fringe pro-Beijing political party.

SUPPORT FOR CHINA

Earlier Sunday, hundreds of pro-Beijing Hong Kong residents sang the Chinese national anthem and waved red flags at the Victoria Peak hilltop and a waterfront cultural center in a show of support for Chinese rule.

"We want to take this time for the people to express our love for our country, China. We want to show the international community that there is another voice to Hong Kong" apart from the protests, said organizer Innes Tang.

Mobs of Beijing supporters have appeared in malls and on the streets in recent weeks to counter pro-democracy protesters, leading to brawls between the rival camps.

Many people view the extradition bill, which would have sent criminal suspects to mainland China for trial, as a glaring example of the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China has denied chipping away at Hong Kong's freedoms and accused the U.S. and other foreign powers of fomenting the unrest to weaken its dominance.

The protracted unrest, approaching four months long, has battered Hong Kong's economy, with businesses and tourism plunging.

Lam held her first community dialogue with the public on Thursday in a bid to defuse tensions but failed to convince protesters, who vowed to press on until their demands are met, including direct elections for the city's leaders and police accountability.

Information for this article was contributed by Eileen Ng, Ken Moritsugu, Katie Lam and John Leicester of The Associated Press; by Mike Ives, Keith Bradsher and Andrew Jacobs of The New York Times; and by Shibani Mahtani, Timothy McLaughlin, Casey Quackenbush and Tiffany Liang of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/VINCENT YU

Riot police arrive Sunday after protesters set a fire and vandalized an area in Hong Kong’s shopping district.

A Section on 09/30/2019