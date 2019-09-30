• Richard Ciccarella, a military officer who had been in charge of the U.S. Army's White House communications at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., received probation after he lied to federal agents during a child pornography investigation by denying that he posted photos of a girl in underwear to a website, court records say.

• Chris De Back, a police officer in Biloxi, Miss., said officers have investigated missing-person reports and concluded that none match what police know about an adult human skeleton found on the roof of a building in the city's downtown area.

• Marshall A. Knoll, 60, of Rosemount, Minn., who has 18 drunken-driving convictions, pleaded guilty to first-degree driving while impaired and will serve 20 months in prison after he rear-ended another vehicle with his truck, seriously injuring two people.

• Roland Croyle, 37, of Augusta, Ga., who was convicted of arson and other counts, was sentenced to 140 years in prison after crashing his vehicle into a restaurant, where he once worked before he was fired for drinking on the job, and setting the eatery on fire using fuel, propane tanks and fuel-soaked blankets during the lunchtime rush.

• Richard William Thornton, 27, of Parkersburg, W.Va., faces attempted-murder charges, accused by police of attempting to stab two ambulance medics who were transporting him to a hospital.

• Shane Perez, 38, of Marrero, La., was convicted of aggravated arson, accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's car and her boyfriend's car after, police said, Perez threatened to burn the vehicles and spent a week harassing the woman.

• Paul Christopher Cain, 65, a longtime Houston-area pastor, was being held on charges of sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of child, accused by authorities of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and sending her sexually explicit messages.

• Cara Jean Lane, 29, faces a murder charge, accused of fatally stabbing a man in the neck before he was found lying next to a large kitchen knife in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Bethany, Okla.

• Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, of Andrews, S.C, was arrested and faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Postal Service carrier, whose body was found in her work vehicle, after authorities said his fingerprints were discovered on mail at the crime scene.

A Section on 09/30/2019