Infant girl dies in south Arkansas; twin brother hospitalized, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after a 7-month-old girl died and her twin brother was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.

The Miller County sheriff's office is conducting a death investigation and is waiting on results from the medical examiner's office and the state Crime Lab in the child's death, Capt. Mark Lewis of the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office responded at 10 a.m. Friday to the residence on County Road 9 near Fouke.

"The initial 911 call came in as a medical call," Lewis said.

The baby girl was dead and her brother needed medical treatment, Lewis said. The boy was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.