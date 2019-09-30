Inmate serving life term for murder escapes from Arkansas prison again

Calvin Adams is shown in this Arkansas Department of Correction photo.

Authorities are searching for a 49-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for capital murder after he escaped from a prison in east Arkansas.

Calvin Adams escaped the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, authorities said. He was discovered missing after officials conducted a unit-wide count, according to a statement released Monday morning by the state Department of Corrections.

In 2009, Adams and another convicted murderer, 33-year-old Jeffrey Grinder, left through the Cummins Unit’s front doors after donning identification cards and prison guards uniforms, according to previous Democrat-Gazette reporting. The two were caught several days later in New York.

The department’s Monday statement didn't indicate when jailers discovered Adams missing, and the Arkansas Escape Alert System only describes Adams’ 2009 escape.

