Judge again seeks to resume hearing Arkansas execution cases

In this April 14, 2017, file photo provided by Sherry Simon, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, is shown on a cot at an anti-death penalty demonstration outside the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock, Ark. (Sherry Simon via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas judge who demonstrated against the death penalty is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling denying his request to resume hearing execution cases.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Monday asked the court to take another look at its Sept. 19 ruling denying his request to again hear execution cases.

Griffen was disqualified from handling execution cases in April 2017 after he was photographed at a demonstration the same day he blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug.

Griffen on Monday said the court was mistaken in viewing his rejected request as a petition for rehearing from its 2017 order. He said the court didn't grant him a hearing before it prohibited him from execution cases.