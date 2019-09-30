Jury in '17 LR shooting case deadlocked; mistrial declared

The trial of a 22-year-old Little Rock man accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy and his grandmother in November 2017 ended in mistrial Thursday after jurors reported they were deadlocked 10-2 in favor of acquittal.

Charged with two counts each of first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act, Kenon Marquis Saine faced a potential life sentence. Cededrick Harris had been dating Saine's sister and the young couple had a tumultuous and regularly violent relationship.

Prosecutors Cole Lorigan and Lauren Eldridge contended that Saine, angry over the way the teenager was treating his sister, had been out to get Harris, shooting up the Lewis Street home of Sharon Harris while firing a gun at the boy. Both Harris and Sharon Harris, 61, were shot in the leg when at least six bullets struck the home. Police found 10 spent shell casings in the street in front of the house.

Saine was immediately suspected because Harris recognized who shot him, Eldridge said.

"You might not like Cededrick, but he was shot and he immediately told police" while being treated for his leg wound, Eldridge told jurors. "Kenon Saine had had enough of [Cedederick] and he came over to protect his little sister."

Saine told police he was at his great-grandmother's house that night, watching TV, when the Harrises were shot. He did not testify during the two-day trial, but the 74-year-old woman, Mary Jo Thomas, told jurors he was with her, watching How to Get Away with Murder.

Defense attorneys Cara Boyd Connors and Dominique King told jurors that Saine had become the victim in the case, a victim of a vendetta by Cededrick Harris and his family who accused Saine of the shooting, and a victim of lies by police who wanted to discredit Thomas' testimony.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

"I am mad that Kenon Saine is sitting here today," Boyd Connors told jurors in her closing arguments. "The evidence is inconsistent, and we have to fight against all these lies."

She condemned prosecutors for not calling Cededrick Harris, now 17, to testify. Court records show he's currently in juvenile custody.

With evidence that the first bullet that night was fired by Cededrick Harris, Boyd Connors told jurors there's evidence that whomever shot the teen and his grandmother were provoked and acting in self-defense by returning fire.

The attorney also urged jurors to disregard testimony by Sharon Harris that Saine had been the one who shot up her home, pointing out that the woman had been unable to identify the gunman for police immediately after the shooting.

"Somebody shot her, but it was not Kenon Saine. She wants to blame him, and who better to blame? He's a convenient scapegoat," Boyd Connors said. "She's not being truthful."

Likewise dubious was a claim by her other grandson, Randy Jones, that he saw Saine in front of the home firing a pistol just before the gunfire started. Given the layout of the house, the 15-year-old boy could not have seen outside from where he said he was standing, the attorney said.

But Boyd Connors directed most of her anger at the lead detective, Roy Williams, accusing him of lying and dereliction of duty.

Williams testified that he had called Jones, Saine's great-grandmother, to check out his alibi but did not follow up after the woman told him Saine had gotten to her home about 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting. That's at least 30 minutes after the shooting.

Williams told jurors that he spoke only briefly to Jones and that the woman had promised to meet him for a formal interview. Jones never contacted him again, even after he called her several more times, the detective testified.

Williams never reported that contact in his investigation, recalling the phone conversation only from memory at trial.

"He did not document it and he did not follow up," Boyd Connors said, even though what Jones had said actually strengthened Williams' case against Saine by potentially discrediting his alibi.

Jones testified she received a phone call from police, told the officer Saine had been with her and never heard anything else from authorities. Jones said the officer she talked to didn't sound that interested in what she had to say.

Metro on 09/30/2019