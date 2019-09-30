Morris ends season with silver

Sandi Morris (Arkansas Razorbacks) celebrates after clearing 16 feet, 1 inch in the pole vault at the World Outdoor Championships in Qatar.

DOHA, Qatar -- Sandi Morris, an NCAA champion for the University of Arkansas who lives and trains in Fayetteville, cleared 16 feet, 1 inch to finish second in the pole vault in the World Outdoor Championships on Sunday.

Anzheilka Sidorova, a Russian who is competing unattached because of her country's international ban from athletics, cleared 16-3 on her third and final attempt to win the gold medal and edge Morris.

Morris, the American record-holder at 16-3, cleared her season-best height after undergoing ankle and toe surgeries in the past year.

"It's been a really hard year for me," Morris told reporters in Doha on Sunday. "So to end on such a high note is so nice. I can go home and feel good about what I did here and feel good about my season."

Morris, speaking to the media with an American flag drapped around her shoulders, said she was determined to have fun Sunday after working to come back from injuries.

"When I went out there, I said, 'No matter what, I'm going to walk away happy,' " she said. "So I was being my usual self, goofing off in warmups, smiling, being bubbly.

"I jump so much better when I'm having a good time, and so that's exactly what I did. I gave everything I had. I can't ask anymore for myself.

"This meet for me was about just getting that edge back and being Sandi again."

Morris missed three attempts at 16-3.

"I had three really good attempts," she said. "But [Sidorova] just got me on that last attempt."

Morris, 27, won her fifth medal in world competition. She won the gold medal at the 2018 World Indoor Championships and also won silver medals at the 2016 Olympics, 2016 World Indoors and 2017 World Outdoors.

As an Arkansas senior in 2015, Morris won the NCAA Indoor title. She also is a four-time U.S. champion.

Elsewhere Sunday, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce zoomed past the finish line for her fourth 100-meter title at the world championships.

The Jamaican beat the field with a season-best 10.71 seconds.

American Allyson Felix surpassed none other than Usain Bolt with her record 12th gold medal at worlds. This one came in the brand-new mixed relay, in which two men and two women team up for four trips around the track.

There were others competing in the quarter-full stadium Sunday night, including Christian Taylor, who won his third consecutive triple-jump world championship.

Fouling on his first two attempts and staring at elimination, he turned back into the Taylor of old to win the event over teammate and good friend Will Claye in a back-and-forth contest. Taylor's winning leap was 58-9, just nipping Claye.

Taylor may be going for another three-peat next summer in Tokyo as he chases his third consecutive Olympic gold medal.

"Really my goal was to be a one-time world champion, one-time Olympic champ," said Taylor, who's now won four of the past five world titles. "Everything else is icing on the cake. Now four times -- it makes me feel old that I've been doing this for so long."

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

