N.Y. attempts to fire harassers thwarted

FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2019 photo, participants gather at a rally organized by Women's March NYC in New York. Although the state of New York has strong laws in place to protect all workers against sexual harassment, sexual harassment victims say New York state's protections for government workers are so strong, it can make it difficult to fire men accused of misconduct. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- He was accused of calling his female co-workers "whores," grabbing one woman's head and forcing it between his legs, threatening another with sexual assault and exposing himself in the office.

Now, more than a year after he was suspended, Chad Dominie may be returning to work as an administrative assistant for New York's Office for People with Developmental Disabilities after an arbitrator rejected the state's attempt to fire him.

Harassment victims and their advocates say his reinstatement would be another example of how the state is failing to protect government workers from toxic workplaces.

The state's protections for workers accused of misconduct are so strong, they say, it can make it difficult to fire men accused of grotesque abuses.

State laws designed to protect workers from harassment aren't effective if the state doesn't follow through in disciplining the employees responsible, said Mary Tromblee, a nurse who was one of the women who accused Dominie.

"Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo keeps saying we have one of the strongest laws in the nation. But what good are the laws if they're not enforced?" she said.

A spokesman for Cuomo, a Democrat, said his administration would "use every tool at our disposal to ensure a safe workplace" free from harassment.

"It is egregious that current law makes getting rid of bad actors so difficult," spokesman Jason Conwall said.

State workers in New York are entitled to appeal disciplinary actions and can often take their case to an arbitrator.

In Dominie's case, an arbitrator found him guilty of four of 10 charges against him but ruled he shouldn't be fired. Instead, he won't receive back pay for the 17 months he was on unpaid suspension.

Dominie, 45, declined to comment for this article. He told The Associated Press last winter that he hadn't touched anyone inappropriately or exposed himself. But he acknowledged engaging in "horse playing" and said he didn't think anyone would be offended.

"I tell her to 'shut her whore mouth' and I'm the big villain?" he said in February.

Advocates say Dominie's case is all too common, though it's hard to know how big the state's harassment problem is because of the lack of information available to the public.

Officials won't detail the 10 allegations against Dominie or say which ones he was found guilty of. The arbitrator in the case, Mary Crangle, did not return a phone message seeking comment.

The state could try to appeal the arbitrator's decision. A spokeswoman for the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities said only that "Mr. Dominie has not returned to work as OPWDD reviews our options."

Supervisors largely ignored months of complaints about Dominie's conduct and didn't move to fire him until the police were called, Tromblee said. Dominie, who made $41,000 a year before his suspension, was arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty last year to a harassment violation -- less than a misdemeanor.

Tromblee recounted episodes in which Dominie lifted her skirt, exposed himself at her desk and reached down her blouse. She took out a restraining order and filed a federal harassment complaint after she said Dominie threatened to sexually assault her. Dominie was charged with harassment

Tromblee and other women in her office were shocked and disgusted to learn that Dominie will be returning to work, she said. She fears he will be sent back to the same office in Glens Falls.

"What does this say," she said, "to the women of New York?"

A Section on 09/30/2019