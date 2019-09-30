Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund. The Charlotte Observer reports that the former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the surprise announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte’s 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon. United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges. At the time of Winfrey’s address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That’s when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.

Forest Whitaker plays a real-life crime boss in Epix’s new drama series Godfather of Harlem with the intensity his fans expect. What’s less expected is the movie musical he filmed in London this summer, a U-turn for the actor who started out a singer. Jingle Jangle, a Netflix movie set for a holiday 2020 release, and Godfather of Harlem highlight Whitaker’s range and why he switched to acting — this despite the vocal talent that earned him a scholarship to the University of Southern California’s music school and attracted his first agent. “I didn’t think I would be able to affect the people from my own communities. I didn’t think they would even watch” the likes of light opera, he said. “So I made the decision that acting would be the way, and I walked away from music.” It was youthful idealism that helped him reject work that didn’t match his aspirations. For Whitaker, acting didn’t equal stardom or a steady gig; it was a quest, as he put it, to find “the pilot light of each person” and understand human connections. “I was offered a soap opera, I said, nah. That has nothing to do with what I’m trying to do. And it ultimately worked, where I ended up getting to play some very unique characters throughout this 30-something years,” said Whitaker, 58. “And I’m still getting the opportunity. This character of Bumpy Johnson is a unique and iconic figure to get to play.” The 10-episode Godfather of Harlem, which debuted Sunday, is part of a string of TV movie and series projects he’s done over the years, including a guest turn in Fox’s hip-hop drama Empire that let Whitaker briefly put his vocal skills on display. Whitaker plays Johnson in the early 1960s, returning home from prison to find Italian American gangsters muscling in on his New York City turf and young activist Malcolm X on

the rise.

