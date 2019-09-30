NFL capsules

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to pass the ball, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CHARGERS 30, DOLPHINS 10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Philip Rivers' 120th regular-season victory was his first in Miami.

The 37-year-old quarterback was 24-of-30 passing for 310 yards and 2 scores. Rivers also directed a 10½-minute drive in the third quarter that helped Los Angeles take control.

The Chargers (2-2) had lost eight games in a row in Miami. Their last victory came in an overtime playoff thriller in January 1982 that's regarded as one of the greatest games in NFL history.

The Dolphins (0-4) held a lead for the first time this season, but it lasted only 3:49. They've been outscored 163-26 this season, which is the NFL's worst four-game point differential since at least 1940.

The Chargers, who never punted, led 17-10 and scored on their first three possessions of the second half to take command. The Dolphins have been outscored 81-0 in the second half this season.

Austin Ekeler scored one touchdown receiving and another rushing. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was active after reporting this week and ending his holdout, but he didn't play.

With Los Angeles kicker Michael Badgley sidelined by a groin injury, punter Ty Long handled place-kicking duties and made fields of 44, 45 and 51 yards.

PANTHERS 16, TEXANS 10

HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen threw for 232 yards, and Carolina overcame his three fumbles with help from a big defensive play late to get the victory.

The Panthers (2-2) took a 13-10 lead with a 55-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Texans (2-2) were driving with about four minutes left when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Vernon Butler, who caused a fumble that was recovered by Eric Reid at the Houston 33.

Carolina pushed the lead to 16-10 when Joey Slye added a 26-yard field goal with 28 seconds left. Houston had a chance for the victory, but Watson's desperation throw as time expired was knocked down in the end zone by Reid.

Allen was making his third career start and second this season in place of Cam Newton, who is out with a foot injury. Allen lost the ball three times on sacks, but the Texans were only able to get points out of the last one to allow the Panthers to keep it close until their defense came through with the big play late.

Allen had four touchdown passes last week to help the Panthers to their first win against Arizona. On Sunday, he didn't have a touchdown and relied heavily on running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 93 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also led the team with 86 yards receiving.

BROWNS 40, RAVENS 25

BALTIMORE -- Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, Nick Chubb ran for a pivotal 88-yard score and Cleveland beat Baltimore to earn a share of first place in the AFC North.

Chubb finished with 165 yards and three touchdowns against the league's third-ranked rushing defense. Jarvis Landry had 8 catches for 167 yards before leaving with a suspected concussion, and Odell Beckham Jr. had 2 catches for 20 yards in a supporting role.

Cleveland (2-2) kept Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in check and used a mixture of Mayfield's passing and Chubb's physical running to rip the Ravens for 530 yards -- the second consecutive week Baltimore (2-2) yielded more than 500 yards.

Mayfield hit Landry for 65 yards and connected with Ricky Seals-Jones for 59. Chubb's 88-yard touchdown run came in the fourth quarter after Baltimore pulled within 24-18

As a result, Cleveland finds itself tied atop the division with the Ravens, who won it last year. It's the first time Cleveland has been in first place after four games since 2013.

Jackson went 24-of-34 passing for 247 yards and 3 scores. He had 66 yards rushing.

GIANTS 24, REDSKINS 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass and created excitement with his arm and legs, Saquon Barkley's replacement Wayne Gallman scored two touchdowns, and Jabrill Peppers scored on a 32-yard interception return to lead New York over winless Washington.

The mistake-prone Redskins (0-4) are heading the other way. They were limited to 176 total yards by the much-maligned New York defense, and they didn't get a boost when Coach Jay Gruden inserted first-round pick Dwayne Haskins at quarterback for Case Keenum. New York (2-2) intercepted the pair four times, with Haskins throwing the last three.

The Redskins' start is their worst since losing their first five in 2001.

Jones was 23-of-31 passing for 225 yards with 2 interceptions.

Gallman, who is going to start for the foreseeable future with Barkley battling a high ankle sprain, caught a 6-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 1-yard run to stake New York to a 14-0 lead.

Keenum was 6-of-11 passing for 37 yards and an interception when Haskins came on midway through the second quarter. Haskins went 9 of 17 for 107 yards and could produce only a 21-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins on his initial series. He was picked off three times, the last two by Janoris Jenkins.

TITANS 24, FALCONS 10

ATLANTA -- Marcus Mariota threw three first-half touchdown passes, two to A.J. Brown, and the Tennessee Titans defense had three fourth-down stops to beat Atlanta .

Tennessee (2-2) used Mariota's big first half and strong defense to snap a two-game losing streak. Derrick Henry, who ran for 100 yards, helped the Titans dominate the clock and hold the Falcons to only a field goal in the second half.

Ito Smith's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter pulled the Falcons (1-3) even at 7-7. Tennessee outscored Atlanta 17-0 the remainder of the half, and the Falcons heard boos as they left the field.

Matt Ryan passed for 397 yards, but the Falcons were stopped on three fourth-down plays. Julio Jones had four catches for 52 yards.

Devonta Freeman, who was held to 28 yards on 12 carries, was stopped by Jurrell Casey on a fourth-and-1 run in the second quarter. Ryan was sacked on two fourth-down plays in the second half.

Mariota connected with Brown for a 55-yard touchdown pass on Tennessee's second possession. Brown beat Desmond Trufant and then outran Kemal Ishmael and Deion Jones.

Brown beat Trufant again for an 11-yard scoring catch in the first quarter. Mariota's 23-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis late in the half followed the fourth-and-1 stop by Casey on Freeman's run.

PATRIOTS 16, BILLS 10

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins forced Buffalo's fourth turnover by intercepting backup quarterback Matt Barkley's pass with 1:27 remaining to seal New England's victory over Buffalo.

J.C. Jackson had two interceptions and blocked a punt, which was returned 11 yards by Matthew Slater for a New England touchdown. Brandon Bolden scored on a 4-yard run in a defensive slugfest between previously unbeaten AFC East rivals.

New England is off to its first 4-0 start since 2015, and fifth time during Bill Belichick's 20 seasons as coach.

Barkley took over after starter Josh Allen suffered a head injury after being brought down by a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jonathan Jones in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Allen was briefly evaluated under a tent on the sideline before being escorted up the tunnel.

The game wasn't decided until Buffalo's final drive with Barkley facing third and 9 at the New England 39. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy applied the pressure by driving in from Barkley's right, and got a hand on the quarterback's chest. Barkley's follow-through was affected, causing the ball to pop into the air, which Collins easily secured to finish the Bills (3-1).

Tom Brady was limited to 18-of-39 passing for 150 yards and an interception.

RAIDERS 31, COLTS 24

INDIANAPOLIS -- Derek Carr led Oakland to touchdowns on three of its first four possessions, and Erik Harris returned a late interception 30 yards for a score to seal a victory at Indianapolis.

Oakland (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and won in Indy for the first time since 2001.

With starting receivers T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess out with injuries, the Colts (2-2) gained 346 yards -- most coming in the final quarter when they were scrambling to get back in the game.

Carr threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau on the game's opening drive. On the Raiders' next offensive play, Trevor Davis took the pitch on a jet sweep around the left side and sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 less than seven minutes into the game.

Justin Houston's fumble recovery on the Raiders' next possession set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Jack Doyle.

Carr answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams.

The Raiders' defense made sure it held up, though Brissett's 4-yard pass to Chester Rogers with 5:27 left cut the deficit to 24-17. After Indianapolis forced a punt, Harris jumped Zach Pascal's route, came up with the interception and jogged into the end zone.

SEAHAWKS 27, CARDINALS 10

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Russell Wilson threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, Jadeveon Clowney returned an interception for a touchdown and Seattle beat Arizona.

The Seahawks (3-1) scored two touchdowns by early in the second quarter, one on Clowney's 27-yard interception return and another on a 9-yard pass from Wilson to tight end Will Dissly.

After that, Seattle controlled the game's pace with Chris Carson, who ran for 104 yards on 22 carries. The Seahawks also leaned on their defense, which forced Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray into another up-and-down day.

Arizona's problems were a familiar story. The Cardinals (0-3-1) moved the ball fairly well in the first half, but couldn't convert that success into touchdowns. To make matters worse, Zane Gonzalez missed two field goal attempts from 43 and 48 yards, and the Seahawks led 20-3 at halftime.

On the Cardinals' second drive, Murray tried to throw a screen pass to David Johnson, but the 6-5, 255-pound Clowney shed a block and jumped into the air, snatching the ball before sprinting for a 27-yard touchdown. It gave the Seahawks a 10-0 lead.

JAGUARS 26, BRONCOS 24

DENVER -- Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards, and Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, sending Jacksonville past winless Denver.

The Broncos (0-4) not only were victimized by a last-second field goal for the second time this season, but they blew a 14-point lead at home in a loss for the first time since 2006.

Gardner Minshew II drove the Jaguars, one of four AFC South teams who are 2-2, into field goal range after Joe Flacco's 8-yard touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton with 1:38 left gave Denver a 24-23 lead.

Eerily reminiscent of their 16-14 loss to the Bears in Denver two weeks ago, the Broncos helped ignite the winning drive by getting whistled for roughing the passer.

Against Chicago, it was Bradley Chubb's questionable penalty, which the league admitted was a bad call. Against the Jaguars, it was a flag on Von Miller, who reached up and struck Minshew in his neck just as he released his pass in a chaotic pocket.

Miller's foul spoiled his big day in which he collected his 99th and 100th career sacks and drew several holding penalties, one of which wiped a Jaguars touchdown off the board.

Fournette topped his previous career high of 181 yards on Oct. 8, 2017, at Pittsburgh, and his big run Sunday was an 81-yarder that set up Jacksonville's go-ahead score.

BEARS 16, VIKINGS 6

CHICAGO -- Chase Daniel threw for 195 yards and a touchdown after Mitchell Trubisky got knocked out of the game with a left shoulder injury on the opening possession, and Chicago swarmed NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook in a 16-6 victory over Minnesota.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Trubisky was scrambling when Danielle Hunter dragged him down. The quarterback's nonthrowing arm got pinned awkwardly under his body as the ball popped out. Minnesota made the recovery, but a holding penalty against Anthony Harris negated the play.

Trubisky headed to the sideline and walked to the locker room a few minutes later.

Daniel came on and connected with Tarik Cohen on a 10-yard touchdown to complete a 14-play drive. The 10th-year pro completed 22 of 30 passes.

Allen Robinson had seven catches for 77 yards. Nick Williams had two sacks. Khalil Mack and Roy Robertson-Harris each had 1 1/2 sacks for the Bears.

The Bears (3-1) held Cook to 35 yards on 14 attempts after he ran for at least 110 in the first three games. Cook, who came in with 375 yards rushing, spoiled the Bears' bid for their first shutout since 2010 when he ran it in from the 2 in the closing minutes.

Kirk Cousins was 27-of-36 passing for 233 yards and got sacked 6 times as the Vikings (2-2) lost to Chicago on the road for the 16th time in 19 games.

