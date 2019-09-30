NFL Notebook

MILESTONES

Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald had 5 catches for 47 yards in the Cardinals' 27-10 loss to Seattle, giving him 1,326 for his career and surpassing Tony Gonzalez (1,325) for the second most in NFL history. Only Jerry Rice (1,549) has more. ... Buffalo's Frank Gore rushed for 109 yards in the Bills' 16-10 loss to New England, giving him 15,021 for his career -- the fourth player with at least 15,000. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355), Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269).

STREAKS & STATS

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes had his streak of throwing at least two touchdown passes stopped at 14 games after going without one in the Chiefs' 34-30 victory at Detroit. ... Tom Brady's 45.9 passer rating in New England's 16-10 victory at Buffalo was the sixth lowest of his career and lowest since finishing with a 34 rating in a 27-20 loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 5, 2006. The Patriots had lost the previous six times Brady finished with a passer rating of 48 or lower. ... Tampa Bay's 55-40 victory over the Los Angeles Rams was the highest-scoring game in the Buccaneers' 44-year history. ... Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards in Jacksonville's 26-24 victory over Denver, ending the Jaguars' drought of 100-yard rushers at 22 games -- the second-longest streak in the NFL behind Philadelphia's 32-game drought. ... New England's Devin McCourty has an interception in four consecutive games to start the season.

GOFF OFF

Jared Goff passed for a career-high 517 yards and 2 touchdowns, but the Rams' $134 million quarterback also threw 3 interceptions for the second time in his career as Los Angeles fell to Tampa Bay 55-40. He also lost a fumble that was returned 37 yards for a touchdown by Ndamukong Suh.

DARTH RAIDER

Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected early in the second quarter of Oakland's 31-24 victory at Indianapolis after being called for unnecessary roughness on a helmet-to-helmet collision with tight end Jack Doyle. Even before referee Scott Novak announced to the crowd what a replay review determined, Burfict was jogging into the locker room.

BIG GUYS RULE

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota praised the protection provided by his offensive line after he was not sacked in the Titans' 24-10 victory at Atlanta. It was a dramatic turnaround for the line after Tennessee allowed 17 sacks in its first three games.

BIG MAC

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey had 179 yards from scrimmage -- 93 rushing and 86 receiving -- and a touchdown run in the Panthers' 16-10 victory at Houston. He had 209 yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns in Week 1, and 188 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Week 3, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown (1963) as the only players in league history with three games of at least 175 yards from scrimmage and 1 touchdown in their team's first four games of a season.

KNOCKING AT GATES

Oakland tight end Darren Waller had 7 catches for 53 yards in the Raiders' 31-24 victory at Indianapolis. That gives him 33 receptions on the season, tying him with Antonio Gates (33 in 2007) for the most catches by a tight end through his team's first four games of a season.

SIDELINED

Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left the game against Minnesota because of a left shoulder injury. ... Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit by Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones in the opening minute of the fourth quarter of a 16-10 loss to New England. ... Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram left the game in the first quarter at Miami with a hamstring injury. ... Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) was carted off the field in the third quarter against Kansas City. ... Houston wide receiver Kenny Stills injured his hamstring on the last play of the first quarter against Carolina and didn't return.

