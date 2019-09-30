GOLF

Champ wins Safeway

Cameron Champ made a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin on Sunday in the Safeway Open at Napa, Calif. Three strokes ahead entering the round, Champ had five birdies and overcame a bogey on No. 17 to hold off Hadwin for his second PGA Tour victory. Champ closed with a 3-under 69 to finish at 17-under 271 at Silverado Resort. Hadwin birdied the final three holes for a 67 to tie Champ at 16 under, then watched from nearby as Champ nearly chipped in for eagle on the par-5 18th before making the short birdie putt. Marc Leishman (65) was third at 14 under. Justin Thomas (69), Charles Howell III (68) and Zac Blair (68) were 13 under. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks), who shared the first round lead with Adam Scott, shot an even-par 72 on Sunday and finished tied for 23rd at 8-under 280.

Hur goes wire-to-wire

Mi Jung Hur played bogey-free with the lead Sunday and never gave anyone a chance, closing with a 4-under 68 for a four-shot victory at the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis for her second LPGA Tour victory this year. Hur opened with a 63 and went wire-to-wire for the first time in her career. The 29-year-old South Korean had 26 birdies for the week at Brickyard Crossing. Nanna Koerstz Madsen birdied her last two holes for a 67 to finish alone in second, moving her from No. 70 to No. 44 in the Race to the CME Globe. Marina Alex finished third. She started two shots out of the lead but didn't make birdie until the 16th hole.

Triplett wins playoff

Kirk Triplett won the PGA Tour Champions' Pure Insurance Championship for the third time Sunday at Pebble Beach, Calif., beating Billy Andrade with an 8-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff. Playing four groups ahead of Andrade, Triplett birdied the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67 and 9-under 206 total. Andrade also closed with a birdie, holing a 7-footer after hitting his second shot through the green. Andrade missed a 20-foot birdie try before Triplett holed the winning putt in the event that pairs tour players with juniors from The First Tee programs around the country. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 2-under 70 and finished tied for 24th at 1-under 214. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) had a 1-under 71 and finished tied for 35th at 1-over 216.

TENNIS

Osaka, Venus advance

Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams both advanced to the second round of the China Open on Sunday at Beijing. The No. 4-seeded Osaka won 76% of first serves and hit 26 winners in her 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over unseeded American Jessica Pegula. The reigning Australian Open champion won the fourth title of her career in Osaka last week. She will next play qualifier Andrea Petkovic of Germany, who beat Jil Teichmann 7-6 (4), 6-3 to advance. Williams defeated Barbora Strycova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. The seven-time major winner converted three of four break points and rallied back from 3-5 down in the third set for the win. Williams will face Belinda Bencic of Switzerland next. Wimbledon champion Simona Halep also advanced, beating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-1, 6-1 in just an hour and 11 minutes. No. 3-seeded Elina Svitolina came back from a set down to beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-2, while American Sloane Stephens beat Magda Linette 7-5, 6-3.

De Minaur victorious

Alex de Minaur beat France's Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the final of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday to claim his third title of the year. The seventh-seeded Australian converted only one of his 13 break-point chances, but it came at the perfect time in the last game of the second set to seal the victory. In the final of the Chengdu Open, Pablo Carreno Busta beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

FOOTBALL

Baylor extends Rhule

Baylor has extended football Coach Matt Rhule's contract through the 2027 season. The extension was announced Sunday night by the private school, which did not disclose financial terms. Rhule is less than three seasons into his original seven-year deal. The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Bears improved to 4-0 with a 23-21 victory against Iowa State on Saturday. Rhule, 44, was hired away from Temple by Baylor in 2015. He walked into a volatile situation and faced a major rebuild after a scandal over the handling of sexual assault claims by the school led to the firing of Art Briles in 2015. With a depleted roster, Baylor went 1-11 in 2016, Rhule's first season. The Bears jumped to 7-6 with a bowl victory last season.

Rutgers fires Ash

Chris Ash's tenure as Rutgers coach is over after three-plus seasons that resulted in only three Big Ten victories. Athletic Director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday that Ash had been fired four games into his fourth season, with the Scarlet Knights showing little progress. Rutgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) was embarrassed 52-0 by Michigan on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights went 1-11 last season and have not won a Big Ten game since 2017, losing 14 consecutive to conference foes and 16 in a row to Power 5 teams. Ash, 45, posted an 8-32 record, including a 3-26 mark in the conference Rutgers joined in 2014, two years before Ash was hired. Hobbs also announced offensive coordinator John McNulty has been fired and tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Rutgers will host Maryland on Saturday. A national search for the next coach will begin immediately, Hobbs said.

BASKETBALL

George out until November

After undergoing offseason surgeries to repair a small labrum tear in his left shoulder and a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder, the Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Paul George will continue his recovery this week during training camp in Hawaii. Declaring his health "pretty good" at Sunday's media day, George said he can take part in noncontact practice but will not be a full participant in situations in which his surgically repaired shoulders could be hurt. "Nothing [full] contact, but all the 5-on-0 stuff and all the scripted stuff I'll be part of," George said. He is not expected to play any games in October and could be available by early to mid-November, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak on the matter. For George, a long rehab is nothing new. He missed eight months after sustaining a compound fracture in his right leg during a Team USA scrimmage in 2014. Since his return from that injury, George has earned four-consecutive All-Star honors. He became an MVP candidate last season in Oklahoma City by posting career-best averages in points (28.0), steals (2.2), rebounds (8.2) and free-throw attempts (5.9) per game. Both George and teammate Kawhi Leonard indicated strong interest Sunday in playing for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo while adding their decisions would hinge on health.

Sports on 09/30/2019