Police Beat

Police arrest trio on burglary report

A man and two women were arrested by Jacksonville police Saturday night after a report of a burglary, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Tyson Gregory Norsworthy, 39; Suzette Michele Barnes, 43; and Holly Holland, 35, were arrested shortly after 10 p.m. at Parkwood Trailer Park, located at 7918 S. First St. in Jacksonville.

According to the report, police spotted the trio, who told police they were retrieving property from Lot 44 with permission from the residents. However, the residents told police they had given the three people permission to retrieve items from outside the property, but they did not have permission to enter.

After observing damage to the front door of the residence, police arrested all three on charges of residential burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief.

The three, who are all from Jacksonville, were being held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night, according to the jail roster. The report said each was being held in lieu of $6,750 bond.

Traffic stop ends in theft discovery

Little Rock police arrested a Bryant man Friday morning after a traffic stop, according to a report.

Joel Dailey Stallsworth, 42, was stopped for not wearing a seat belt, but he was arrested after police discovered that the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen.

Stallsworth was charged with felony theft of property and driving without a seat belt, the report said.

The Pulaski County jail roster showed no record of Stallsworth in the jail Sunday night.

Police hear threat against man's life

A Jacksonville man was arrested by Jacksonville police Friday night on a felony charge of first-degree terroristic threatening, according to an arrest report.

Police were called to 1008 S. First St. in Jacksonville in reference to a suspicious incident. According to the report, they found Napoleon McGowan, 54, who told police he was angry over a debt of $1,600 that he said he was owed by a North Little Rock man.

"I'm going to kill that b***h, trust me, I'm going to kill him, I will kill him," the report said McGowan told police.

The report said that after police were unsuccessful trying to calm McGowan down, he was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where the jail roster showed him being held Sunday night in lieu of $2,000 bond.

Windshield issue leads to drug find

A cracked windshield led to multiple felony charges for a Little Rock man stopped at 715 E. Broadway by North Little Rock police Thursday evening, according to an arrest report.

Vincent Williams, 38, was arrested after police smelled the odor of marijuana from his vehicle. The report said he told them he had a gun underneath his seat, which a check showed to be stolen.

The report said a search turned up three individual packages of suspected marijuana and a set of digital scales.

Williams was charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons, felony theft by receiving, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Williams was being held Sunday night without bond and with a parole hold on him.

Gun, stolen auto linked to ex-con

A Little Rock man was arrested by Little Rock police Thursday night after he was stopped on Interstate 30 eastbound near West 65th Street driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro that was reported stolen out of Columbia, Tenn., according to an arrest report.

The report said police found a Beretta 9mm handgun in the vehicle, driven by Kajsean Tyrece Gude, 21, a convicted felon. The report said Gude told police after he was arrested that he had stolen the car and admitted to ownership of the handgun.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Gude was being held without bail Sunday night on felony charges of possession of firearms by certain persons and theft of property.

State Desk on 09/30/2019