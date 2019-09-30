Program readies for deer harvest

The Sentinel-Record/Tanner Newton FEEDING THE HUNGRY: The Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry collects deer meat to help feed hungry people throughout the state. The meat they receive will be used to make ground deer meat and meat sticks such as these.

HOT SPRINGS -- After a record year in 2018, Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, which collects venison to donate to food banks, hopes for an even better season this year.

Ronnie Ritter, the nonprofit group's director, said the organization received 88,000 pounds of donated deer meat last year, noting that it averages between 50,000 and 60,000 pounds.

In Arkansas, licensed hunters are allowed to harvest six deer a season, Ritter said.

Meat from one deer can create 100-150 servings of food, he said.

Most of the meat will become ground meat, but some will be used to make snack sticks, he said.

The ground meat is donated to food pantries around the state, and in most cases it stays in the county where it was donated, he said.

The snack stick program started last year. Ritter said 20,000 packages were made.

The sticks are a side project though, Ritter said, the ground meat is the program's "bread and butter."

There's "a huge need for protein and ground meat" and the reason the deer meat is ground up is because "whatever you can do with [ground] beef, you can do with [ground] deer," he said.

Hunters can drop off harvested deer at numerous processors around the state that participate in the program, and Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry pays for most of the processing, he said, using money that hunters donate when they buy their hunting licenses.

More information about the program can be obtained at https://arkansashunters.org/site/.

