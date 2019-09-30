Razorback Football Commentary: Razorbacks hope to use bye-week to regroup

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas needs to spend this open date week thinking about San Jose State.

Now, San Jose State seems the last thing these Razorbacks need to ponder with their next game not until their Oct. 12 SEC visit to Kentucky in Lexington.

For even again last Saturday falling heartbreakingly close but no cigar in a 31-27 loss of finally breaking a now 8-game losing streak in their annual SEC West game with the Texas A&M Aggies, the Razorbacks cleansed the San Jose State stench of the preceding Saturday.

As 21-point favorites on Sept. 21 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks trailed the San Jose State Spartans, 24-7 at half and lost, 31-24.

Coach Chad Morris called his Razorbacks' performance vs. San Jose State, "embarrassing and totally unacceptable."

As 23-point underdogs the Razorbacks did themselves and their coaches proud vs. the AP 23rd-ranked Aggies, "battling bell to bell" Morris said, at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"I just love the fight in these guys and their will," Morris told Arkansas' postgame radio audience.

So why dwell on San Jose State?

They shouldn't, regarding the results. But reviewing and borrowing San Jose State's perspective from the Spartans' open date week coming into Fayetteville might benefit.

Coach Brent Brennan's Spartans struggled 1-11 in 2018, and after opening 2019 beating Northern Colorado, lost 34-16 hosting Tulsa on Sept. 7.

As the Razorbacks busied the Sept. 14 game week preparing for their 55-34 victory over Colorado State, Brennan's staff obviously dissected the Razorbacks while incorporating previously suspended receiver Tre Walker (12 catches for 161 yards debuting against Arkansas) into the game plan.

Morris and staff get an extra week dissecting Kentucky, 10-3 last season but this season 0-3 in the SEC East after a 2-0 nonconference start. Kentucky lost the last three Saturdays, 29-21, 28-13 and 24-7 to Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Morris gets an extra week reincorporating into the game plan his best receiver, freshman Trey Knox, 21 catches and 299 yards. Knox missed the A&M game with an injured hip. An extra week helps starting injured quarterback Nick Starkel heal while Morris readies backup quarterback Ben Hicks, stellar in relief of Starkel against A&M, if he's needed to start in Lexington.

"We're going to get back to work," Morris said postgame at AT&T Stadium. "We're going to take an open week and regroup, get some guys back healthy and get ready to play Kentucky in a couple of weeks."

Of course after last Saturday's loss at South Carolina, Kentucky Wildcats Coach Mark Stoops and his staff vow for their team what Morris vows for his.

The Wildcats also have this week as an open date before hosting the Hogs.

Whoever most benefits combining this open date week of extra work and and extra rest seems most apt to close Oct. 12 victorious at Kroger Field in Lexington.

