Police: 1 killed, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I-49 in Northwest Arkansas

A motorcycle crash on Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas on Saturday killed a Missouri woman and injured a man, according to a preliminary report by state police.

The wreck happened just before 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Garland Avenue exit in Fayetteville, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Authorities said a rear tire on the motorcycle, a 2010 Triumph, “malfunctioned.”

Todd A. Wright, 58, of Kingsville, Mo., was injured in the crash. A passenger, Stephanie R. Wright, 50, also of Kingsville, Mo. was killed, the report states.

The crash occurred during Bikes, Blues & BBQ, a Fayetteville festival that brings motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country to the area.

The report didn't indicate the nature of the tire malfunction.

Also on Saturday, a 30-year-old woman was killed and two girls were hurt in a wreck in Union County, according to a separate preliminary report.

Juridisha Cherell Betters, of Strong, was driving a 2012 Toyota north on Arkansas 275 shortly before noon when she lost control in a curve, the report states.

Troopers said the Toyota spun, crossed both lanes and hit a tree in a ditch.

Betters was killed in the crash, according to the report. Two girls, whose names and precise ages weren’t included in the report, were injured.

Authorities said roads were dry at the time of both crashes.

At least 370 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.