MEN'S GOLF

Tyson, partner finish 19th at Dunhill Cup

John Tyson of Springdale and his Scottish professional partner Calum Hill finished 19th in the pro-am portion of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Tyson and Calum shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday and finished with a 28-under 260 for the four-day event.

Their final round featured five birdies and two bogeys.

Tommy Fleetwood and Ogden Phipps, and Rory McIlroy and Gerry McIlroy, shared the title for the team championship with a 39-under 249.

The individual title was won by Victor Perez of France, with a 22-under 266.

Arkansas Tech fourth after first round

Arkansas Tech University is in fourth place after the first round of the Kentucky Wesleyan Fall Invite in Owensboro, Ky.

The Wonder Boys shot a 283 in the first round. Central Missouri leads with a 277 while Missouri Western and Central Oklahoma are tied for second at 280. Henderson State University is tied for sixth at 288. Harding University is tied for ninth with a 291.

Individually, Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech leads with an 8-under 64. Mitchell Ford of Henderson State is tied for 11th at 69. Gregor MacIntosh of Harding is tied for 26th at 72.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas loses at Alabama

The University of Arkansas lost 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9 to Alabama on Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Arkansas (6-8, 0-2 SEC) was led by Jillian Gillen, who had 16 kills. Maggie Cartwright had 13 kills and Maylin Garrett had 10. Rachel Rippe had 30 assists and 15 digs and Gracie Ryan had 25.

Doris Carter led Alabama (9-4, 1-1) with 22 kills.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas loses at South Carolina

Jyllissa Harris scored in the 76th minute to give No. 8 South Carolina (9-1-0, 3-0-0) a 1-0 victory over No. 13 University of Arkansas on Sunday in Columbia, S.C.

Arkansas (7-2-1, 2-1-0 SEC) was outshot 14-8 in the match. Katie Lund made nine saves for the Razorbacks.

Penalty kick lifts ASU

Dana O'Boye scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute to lift Arkansas State University to a 1-0 victory over Texas State on Sunday in Jonesboro.

Megan McClure made one save for the Red Wolves (7-3, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference). Heather Martin made three saves for Texas State (4-5-2, 0-2-1).

Arkansas State outshot Texas State 14-9.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/30/2019