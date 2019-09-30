The Nation in Brief

Lily McNulty, 11, forms a heart as she has her picture taken by her grandmother during a Sunday visit to the “#HeartsTogether: The Art of Rebuilding” sidewalk gallery outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Sunday evening was start of Rosh Hashana, the first since a gunman killed 11 people at the synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018.

SUV driver in mall faces terror charge

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall was charged Sunday with a state terrorism and ordered held without bail.

Police in Schaumburg said the Cook County state's attorney had authorized the charge against Javier Garcia, 22, of Palatine, Ill. Garcia also was charged with felony criminal damage to property.

Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Annalee McGlone said during the bail hearing that on Sept. 20, Garcia drove his SUV through a Sears entrance into the common area of Woodfield Mall, weaving in and out of kiosks as shoppers ran for cover. No one was struck by the vehicle.

Under Illinois law, the Class X felony of terrorism can apply if the suspect is believed to have caused more than $100,000 in damage to any building containing five or more businesses, according to a statement issued by Schaumburg police Sgt. Karen McCarthy.

Defense attorney Amil Alkass said Garcia has no criminal history. He also noted his client takes psychiatric medications and is being treated for bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

"He's definitely not a terrorist," Alkass told the Chicago Sun-Times. "There was nobody targeted."

Winter storm blankets northern Rockies

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- Areas of the northern Rocky Mountains looked more like mid-winter rather than early fall on Sunday as a snowstorm dumped record amounts of wind-driven snow that caused hazardous travel conditions and scattered power failures.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow also was forecast for areas in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday, allowing the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas.

"With an unprecedented winter storm throwing our state a surprise in September, state and local governments are working closely together to protect the health and safety of Montanans and our top priority is making sure that happens," Bullock said in a statement. "Montanans should heed all warnings from state and local officials, travel safely, and be cautious during this time."

The storm was expected to wind down early today.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPV9IlZ_6LM]

LA police probe ad on Breitbart site

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation after a recruitment ad went up on the right-wing website Breitbart.

The department told the Los Angeles Times that such a job listing would conflict with its core values.

Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday on Twitter that the Los Angeles Police Department did not purchase ad space from the site and is trying to determine whether the posting was meant to tarnish the department's image.

Critics have repeatedly accused Breitbart of running racist and sexist content over the past decade. A number of advertisers have fled the site recently.

Breitbart spokeswoman Elizabeth Moore issued a statement to the Times saying the company is "one of the most pro-police, pro-law-enforcement news organizations in America."

The city's personnel department issued a statement saying the recruitment ad had wound up on "sites that do not reflect the city's values."

City of Los Angeles personnel department spokesman Bruce Whidden told the Times that his agency buys job ads through Google on behalf of the LAPD and other city departments. The department is now reexamining its ad filters, he said.

Power failure hits Northern California

A widespread power failure left 50,000 people in Northern California without power for more than three hours Sunday morning.

Large swaths of Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Kensington, Oakland, Richmond and San Pablo were affected, said J.D. Guidi, a spokesman for the utility Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The power loss started at 7:35 a.m. after an equipment failure in El Cerrito, Guidi said. Power was fully restored at 11:01 a.m.

"Much of Berkeley is without power this morning," the city of Berkeley said in a tweet Sunday morning.

The downtown Berkeley Bay Area Rapid Transit station was closed because of the power failure, the agency said in a tweet. The agency later said it had a backup generator to provide power to the station.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/The Missoulian/SARA DIGGINS

Brihannala Morgan, a grower with the Garden City Harvest nonprofit in Missoula, Mont., looks over her five-row plot Sunday after harvesting what she could after snow fell on the city. Record snowfall was recorded throughout the northern Rocky Mountains over the weekend, causing hazardous travel conditions and prompting winter storm warnings.

Photo by AP/Danville Register & Bee/JOHN R. CRANE

The Eastern N Lines Partnership, an organization of train clubs along the East Coast, hosts the 17th annual Old 97 Rail Days on Sunday in Danville, Va. The event, sponsored by the Danville Science Center, started in 2003 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Wreck of the Old 97 in Danville.

