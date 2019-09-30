Sections
Thornton jets to lead, holds off $15K challenges

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:34 a.m.

You could say Ricky Thornton Jr. enjoys racing at Batesville Motor Speedway.

On Saturday night, Thornton won the third annual IMCA.tv Race for Hope 71 at the 3/8-mile oval in Locust Grove. Thornton also won the inaugural race in 2017 and never has finished worse than second in the event, one of the richest in IMCA modified racing, paying $15,000 to win.

Race for Hope 71

LOCUST GROVE — Saturday night’s feature race results from the third annual IMCA.tv Race for Hope 71 modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway, with start positions in parentheses:

  1. Ricky Thornton Jr. (2), Chandler, Ariz., $15,000

  2. Terry Phillips (6), Springfield, Mo., $12,000

  3. Jordan Grabouski (1), Beatrice, Neb., $10,000

  4. Jake O’Neil (17), Tucson, Ariz., $6,000

  5. Tanner Black (14), Otis, Kan., $4,000

  6. Tom Berry (12), Newburg, N.D., $3,800

  7. Jason Hughes (3), Watts, Okla., $3,600

  8. Cody Laney (15), Torrance, Calif., $3,400

  9. Hunter Marriott (24), Brookings, Mo., $3,200

  10. Jeff Taylor (9), Cave City, $3,000

  11. Zane DeVilbiss (8), Farmington, N.M., $2,500

  12. David Stremme (5), Mooresvile, N.C., $2,300

  13. Tripp Gaylord (4), Lakewood, Colo., $2,280

  14. Ethan Dotson (21), Bakersfield, Calif., $2,260

  15. Drew Armstrong (18), Benton, $2,240

  16. Peyton Taylor (28), Desha, $2,220

  17. Jack Sullivan (27), Greenbrier, $2,220

  18. Kyle Strickler (16), Mooresville, N.C., $2,180

  19. Casey Arneson (20), Fargo, N.D., $2,160

  20. Eddie Belec (13), Arvada, Colo., $2,140

  21. Tony Anglin (7), Walnut Ridge, $2,120

  22. Mikey Bell (19), Batesville, $2,100

  23. Wendell Wallace (23), Batesville, $2,080

  24. Curtis Cook (11), Conway, $2,060

  25. D.J. Shannon (29), Merced, Calif., $2,040

  26. Kellen Chadwick (26), Oakley, Calif., $2,020

  27. Jason Ingalls (10), Longview, Texas, $2,000

  28. Travis Mosley (25), Bearden, $2,000

  29. R.C. Whitwell (30), Tucson, Ariz., $2,000

  30. Tyler Stevens (22), Searcy, $2,000

Lap leaders — Thornton 1-71. Preliminary feature winners — Thornton, Hughes, Grabouski

"This track just fits my driving style," Thornton, of Chandler, Ariz., told IMCA.tv. "You've got to be up on the wheel, yet conservative at the same time. We aren't really a big team, so to win this $15,000 here really helps us for sure."

Starting in the middle of the front row in the main event after winning a preliminary feature Thursday, Thornton said he knew he needed to get a good start. Last year, Kyle Strickler of Mooresville, N.C., beat Thornton to the green flag and ran away to the victory.

"Kyle beat me on the start last year, and I think that's what killed me," Thornton said. "[This year], we got out front and just kind of rode around and saved our stuff."

On Saturday night, Thornton outraced pole-sitter Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice, Neb., to the opening corner. He was then relatively unchallenged for the top spot until the mandatory fuel stop on lap 40.

On the restart, Thornton again pulled out to a comfortable lead, leaving Grabouski and Terry Phillips of Springfield, Mo. -- teammates for the event -- to battle for the runner-up spot.

In the closing laps, Thornton became mired in lapped traffic, allowing Phillips to close within two car lengths with three laps remaining. But he would not be able to make a serious charge for the lead.

Phillips, who won a record $100,000 in a modified event and two Topless 100s in a late model at BMS, took second, and Grabouski was third. Jake O'Neil of Tucson, Ariz., who started 17th, was fourth. Tanner Black of Otis, Kan., finished fifth.

Tom Berry Jr. of Newburg, N.D., was sixth, and Jason Hughes of Watts, Okla., took seventh. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Laney of Torrance, Calf., Hunter Marriott of Brookings, Mo., and Cave City's Jeff Taylor.

Sports on 09/30/2019

Print Headline: Thornton jets to lead, holds off $15K challenges

