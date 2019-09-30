Thornton jets to lead, holds off $15K challenges

You could say Ricky Thornton Jr. enjoys racing at Batesville Motor Speedway.

On Saturday night, Thornton won the third annual IMCA.tv Race for Hope 71 at the 3/8-mile oval in Locust Grove. Thornton also won the inaugural race in 2017 and never has finished worse than second in the event, one of the richest in IMCA modified racing, paying $15,000 to win.

Race for Hope 71 LOCUST GROVE — Saturday night’s feature race results from the third annual IMCA.tv Race for Hope 71 modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway, with start positions in parentheses: Ricky Thornton Jr. (2), Chandler, Ariz., $15,000 Terry Phillips (6), Springfield, Mo., $12,000 Jordan Grabouski (1), Beatrice, Neb., $10,000 Jake O’Neil (17), Tucson, Ariz., $6,000 Tanner Black (14), Otis, Kan., $4,000 Tom Berry (12), Newburg, N.D., $3,800 Jason Hughes (3), Watts, Okla., $3,600 Cody Laney (15), Torrance, Calif., $3,400 Hunter Marriott (24), Brookings, Mo., $3,200 Jeff Taylor (9), Cave City, $3,000 Zane DeVilbiss (8), Farmington, N.M., $2,500 David Stremme (5), Mooresvile, N.C., $2,300 Tripp Gaylord (4), Lakewood, Colo., $2,280 Ethan Dotson (21), Bakersfield, Calif., $2,260 Drew Armstrong (18), Benton, $2,240 Peyton Taylor (28), Desha, $2,220 Jack Sullivan (27), Greenbrier, $2,220 Kyle Strickler (16), Mooresville, N.C., $2,180 Casey Arneson (20), Fargo, N.D., $2,160 Eddie Belec (13), Arvada, Colo., $2,140 Tony Anglin (7), Walnut Ridge, $2,120 Mikey Bell (19), Batesville, $2,100 Wendell Wallace (23), Batesville, $2,080 Curtis Cook (11), Conway, $2,060 D.J. Shannon (29), Merced, Calif., $2,040 Kellen Chadwick (26), Oakley, Calif., $2,020 Jason Ingalls (10), Longview, Texas, $2,000 Travis Mosley (25), Bearden, $2,000 R.C. Whitwell (30), Tucson, Ariz., $2,000 Tyler Stevens (22), Searcy, $2,000 Lap leaders — Thornton 1-71. Preliminary feature winners — Thornton, Hughes, Grabouski

"This track just fits my driving style," Thornton, of Chandler, Ariz., told IMCA.tv. "You've got to be up on the wheel, yet conservative at the same time. We aren't really a big team, so to win this $15,000 here really helps us for sure."

Starting in the middle of the front row in the main event after winning a preliminary feature Thursday, Thornton said he knew he needed to get a good start. Last year, Kyle Strickler of Mooresville, N.C., beat Thornton to the green flag and ran away to the victory.

"Kyle beat me on the start last year, and I think that's what killed me," Thornton said. "[This year], we got out front and just kind of rode around and saved our stuff."

On Saturday night, Thornton outraced pole-sitter Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice, Neb., to the opening corner. He was then relatively unchallenged for the top spot until the mandatory fuel stop on lap 40.

On the restart, Thornton again pulled out to a comfortable lead, leaving Grabouski and Terry Phillips of Springfield, Mo. -- teammates for the event -- to battle for the runner-up spot.

In the closing laps, Thornton became mired in lapped traffic, allowing Phillips to close within two car lengths with three laps remaining. But he would not be able to make a serious charge for the lead.

Phillips, who won a record $100,000 in a modified event and two Topless 100s in a late model at BMS, took second, and Grabouski was third. Jake O'Neil of Tucson, Ariz., who started 17th, was fourth. Tanner Black of Otis, Kan., finished fifth.

Tom Berry Jr. of Newburg, N.D., was sixth, and Jason Hughes of Watts, Okla., took seventh. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Laney of Torrance, Calf., Hunter Marriott of Brookings, Mo., and Cave City's Jeff Taylor.

